Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Detroit News
Buss: GOP chair race a death knell
Time is up for the Michigan Republican Party. To have an impact on governing, a political party has to win elections. The state GOP has put itself in a position that makes winning virtually impossible. A chaotic gubernatorial primary, definitive losses in the general election, and a raging family feud...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Where were Black leaders in Whitmer's Bolden appointment?
State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden’s unmerited ascension to the Michigan Supreme Court is creating a lot of heartburn in the Black political and legal community. Among some supporters of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the appointment of Bolden came as a shock and profound disappointment. That’s because there was a...
DePerno eyes MIGOP control; Wentworth nixes 2022 election probe: Your guide to Michigan politics
Let me be the first to say — congrats on making it through the holiday. Whether that means not burning the one side dish you were responsible for bringing to dinner or not fighting with that one relative who you’ve limited yourself to seeing only a handful of times a year, I’ll let you decide where to pick your personal victory.
Detroit News
Livengood: New senator hopes to avoid becoming Michigan Senate's Joe Manchin
Kristen McDonald Rivet won a seat in the Michigan Senate earlier this month after campaigning on an agenda of securing "economic freedom" for a Tri-Cities region where three in four jobs are lower wage and prosperity is an increasingly distant Rust Belt memory. She'll be the first Democrat to represent...
Don’t expect any major policy pushes in Michigan legislature’s upcoming lame duck
A change in party control in the legislature means Michigan lawmakers are more or less preparing for an uneventful lame duck season. The Republican party currently control the legislative agenda, but with Democrats taking over both the House and the Senate in the new year, combined with Governor Gretchen Whitmer returning for her second term, Republicans have little planned for the remainder of the year.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas For Thanksgiving
Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. Governor Whitmer spoke to Soldiers currently deployed to Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command. These brave Soldiers are tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications and security to get the job done. The Soldiers are members of the:
Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate
The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
Detroit News
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: New leadership team likely to take shape on Flint Ed Board following sweep of four incumbents
“You don’t get to be disciplined; you get to be voted out.”. –Karen Christian, president, United Teachers of Flint, admonishing the errant behaviors of Flint school board members, Sept. 21, 2022. And so, it came to be in the Nov. 8 general election that four incumbents running for re-election...
Unsolved Podcast Aims To Uncover the Truth About Michigan Cold Cases
Unsolved is a true crime podcast series from 9&10 News. Each month, David Lyden dives into an unsolved crime in Northern Michigan in an attempt to shed some light on the cold case. Recent podcasts include The Disappearance of Patricia Spencer & Pamela Hobley and Cracking The Baby Garnet Case....
michiganradio.org
Potential rail strike could affect Michigan industry, commerce
Major sectors of Michigan’s economy could be affected if a threatened national rail strike takes place next week. Several rail workers' unions have not approved a new contract. The Biden administration is trying to broker a deal to avoid a strike that could start December 9. Analysts say Michigan’s...
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
