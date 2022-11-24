ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Buss: GOP chair race a death knell

Time is up for the Michigan Republican Party. To have an impact on governing, a political party has to win elections. The state GOP has put itself in a position that makes winning virtually impossible. A chaotic gubernatorial primary, definitive losses in the general election, and a raging family feud...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: Where were Black leaders in Whitmer's Bolden appointment?

State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden’s unmerited ascension to the Michigan Supreme Court is creating a lot of heartburn in the Black political and legal community. Among some supporters of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the appointment of Bolden came as a shock and profound disappointment. That’s because there was a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Don’t expect any major policy pushes in Michigan legislature’s upcoming lame duck

A change in party control in the legislature means Michigan lawmakers are more or less preparing for an uneventful lame duck season. The Republican party currently control the legislative agenda, but with Democrats taking over both the House and the Senate in the new year, combined with Governor Gretchen Whitmer returning for her second term, Republicans have little planned for the remainder of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas For Thanksgiving

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. Governor Whitmer spoke to Soldiers currently deployed to Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command. These brave Soldiers are tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications and security to get the job done. The Soldiers are members of the:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate

The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023

One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Unsolved Podcast Aims To Uncover the Truth About Michigan Cold Cases

Unsolved is a true crime podcast series from 9&10 News. Each month, David Lyden dives into an unsolved crime in Northern Michigan in an attempt to shed some light on the cold case. Recent podcasts include The Disappearance of Patricia Spencer & Pamela Hobley and Cracking The Baby Garnet Case....
michiganradio.org

Potential rail strike could affect Michigan industry, commerce

Major sectors of Michigan’s economy could be affected if a threatened national rail strike takes place next week. Several rail workers' unions have not approved a new contract. The Biden administration is trying to broker a deal to avoid a strike that could start December 9. Analysts say Michigan’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

