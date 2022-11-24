The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.

