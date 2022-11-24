Read full article on original website
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
The Los Angeles Angels endured another disappointing season and saw their playoff drought extend to eight years despite having two of the sport’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has accomplished virtually everything on the field,...
The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list. The Yankees...
Inside the Phillies publisher Kade Kistner answers readers questions regarding the Philadelphia Phillies, free agency, and Thanksgiving.
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million. They have about $60 million to spend before they reach a similar payroll to their 2022 totals, but they could continue pushing beyond the luxury tax threshold and into the second tier, which would count for a 42.5% sub-charge.
The Cardinals would be better off waiting to upgrade their rotation until next offseason. Going into this off-season, one of the biggest needs identified for the St. Louis Cardinals was the lack of a true ace. But after re-signing Adam Wainwright, the club would be better off waiting to address that need until next off-season.
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
The 2022 winter meetings convene next Sunday in San Diego, where eight years ago the Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in what is considered the most important free-agent signing in franchise history. Not to put any pressure on team President Jed Hoyer — who was then serving as general manager and best supporting actor to Theo Epstein — but it’s time to put his own stamp on a winter meeting. An ...
