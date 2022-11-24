ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid

The New York Yankees are involved in pretty much every rumor the MLB hot stove is churning out right now. Despite the fact that they are doing everything they can to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency, the Yankees are looking at every position on the free agent market right now, and once Judge ends […] The post 3 MLB free agents Yankees must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason

The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres eyeing upgrade at surprising position

The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Yardbarker

Yankees have made contact with 3 top tier starting pitchers

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million. They have about $60 million to spend before they reach a similar payroll to their 2022 totals, but they could continue pushing beyond the luxury tax threshold and into the second tier, which would count for a 42.5% sub-charge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chicago Tribune

Column: Winter meetings may be time for Jed Hoyer to finally get his wings and put his stamp on the Chicago Cubs

The 2022 winter meetings convene next Sunday in San Diego, where eight years ago the Chicago Cubs signed Jon Lester in what is considered the most important free-agent signing in franchise history. Not to put any pressure on team President Jed Hoyer — who was then serving as general manager and best supporting actor to Theo Epstein — but it’s time to put his own stamp on a winter meeting. An ...
CHICAGO, IL
