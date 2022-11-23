Man, woman attacked by someone with a knife in Mid-City

A man and woman were attacked by a knife-wielding assailant Wednesday in the Mid-City area of San Diego and then got on bus, police said.

The attack occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 54th and University Avenues, said San Diego police Officer Robert Helms.

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in his chest and shoulder, Helms said. A 42-year-old woman was cut on one of her wrists.

The two got onto a nearby bus, and the driver noticed them bleeding, police said. They got off the bus on University Avenue in Hillcrest and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The victims did not give police any information about the attacker or attackers, police said.

San Diego police gang detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531‑2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .