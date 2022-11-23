ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man, woman attacked by someone with a knife in Mid-City

By Caleb Lunetta
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man and woman were attacked by a knife-wielding assailant Wednesday in the Mid-City area of San Diego and then got on bus, police said.

The attack occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 54th and University Avenues, said San Diego police Officer Robert Helms.

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in his chest and shoulder, Helms said. A 42-year-old woman was cut on one of her wrists.

The two got onto a nearby bus, and the driver noticed them bleeding, police said. They got off the bus on University Avenue in Hillcrest and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The victims did not give police any information about the attacker or attackers, police said.

San Diego police gang detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531‑2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to shooting at Southcrest Recreation Center park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Southcrest Recreation Center park Saturday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. as the victim, a 29-year-old man, entered the park at Alpha Street to go home. SDPD says this is when the suspect approached the victim and shot him one time in the leg.
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Man hospitalized after gunshot wound to head in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was shot in the head Friday in the City Heights area, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in the Teralta West neighborhood, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Woman killed after plowing through red light in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
73K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy