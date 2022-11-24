Fournette (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, head coach Todd Bowles characterized Fournette as a game-day decision heading into Friday's practice, but after the running back remained a limited participant for the third time in as many days, the Buccaneers don't seem optimistic that he'll be able to suit up Sunday. Assuming Fournette is officially made inactive ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Rachaad White should make his second NFL start and handle a large workload, after getting his first start over Fournette in the last game before Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye. Fournette suffered a hip pointer in the second half of that game and reportedly is still dealing with significant pain this week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO