Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce by the numbers: Chiefs star on pace for best season ever by TE, but is he greatest of all-time?
Travis Kelce continues to state his case as the greatest tight end to ever play the game, climbing the ladder amongst the elite players at his position. Creeping up on 10,000 receiving yards in his career, Kelce is set to become the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach the plateau.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Giants score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for NFC East bout on Thanksgiving
The Cowboys host the Giants in a key NFC East clash. Sandwiched between two other Thanksgiving games is our Texas-sized matchup between the Cowboys and Giants. The visiting Giants, on the strength of two big interceptions, takes a 13-7 lead at intermission. After a defensive-dominated opening quarter, the Cowboys took...
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Rankings: Samaje Perine, Rachaad White are must-starts
There are going to be some new names near the top of the running back rankings in Fantasy Football, at least for Week 12. The most notable one is probably Samaje Perine, who comes in as RB15 for me heading into Sunday with Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out. Perine will...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry, Bill Belichick address controversial overturned TD in loss to Vikings: 'I caught it'
On Thanksgiving night, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings battled it out in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire. After the 33-26 Vikings victory, there was one play in particular that kept being brought up, a Hunter Henry touchdown that was called back, after it was ruled he did not maintain possession as he hit the ground. The Patriots tight end was visibly upset after it was reversed and he maintains that it should have been a catch and score.
CBS Sports
Seahawks vs. Raiders: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Seattle Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field after a week off. The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Seattle didn't...
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great, Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward shares main reason why he is not in Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Sustains oblique injury
Benford suffered an oblique injury in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Benford played 32 snaps while tallying four tackles prior to exiting the game. There was no official diagnosis provided, though coach Sean McDermott noted that Benford is week-to-week. That puts his status for Thursday's Week 13 matchup against the Patriots in serious jeopardy.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start James Conner, but sit Brandin Cooks
Having a strong grasp on the Week 12 Fantasy football projections will help you set the best Fantasy football lineups possible. Four quarterbacks are coming off the bench this week, as Sam Darnold (Panthers), Mike White (Jets), Bryce Perkins (Rams), and Kyle Allen (Texans) will make their first starts of the year. Their promotions could have an impact on the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for respective receivers like D.J. Moore, Garrett Wilson, Van Jefferson, and Brandin Cooks. Which players' arrows are pointing up and should find a way into your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Invisible again Thursday
Golladay didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. When Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the season early in the week, there was some thought that Golladay could be the primary beneficiary among the Giants' wide receivers. Instead, Golladay didn't see a single target for the second time this season and recorded his lowest offensive snap count (18) since Week 2 (not including games he missed due to injury). Behind clear top wideout Darius Slayton, Richie James stepped up with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing 41 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hodgins remained involved with three catches for 31 yards on 40 offensive snaps, so it's hard to envision Golladay as any higher than fourth on the wide-receiver depth chart at the moment.
CBS Sports
Eagles boast NFL's best record behind Jalen Hurts, but there's one clear area for improvement as Packers loom
Heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles are riding high atop the NFC. They've got a 9-1 record, and their performance level has for the most part backed up the idea that they are one of, if not the best team in the conference.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst says it feels 'absolutely f---ing incredible' to be part of defending AFC champs
The first completion on the Bengals' first scoring drive during last Sunday's win over Pittsburgh wasn't thrown to Tee Higgins, Cincinnati's 1,000-yard receiver. It also wasn't thrown to former Pro Bowl wideout Tyler Boyd. Instead, Joe Burrow found tight end Hayden Hurst, who beat man coverage before pulling down Burrow's pass, rumbling inside Steelers territory.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Stellar night on boards
Gobert posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets. Gobert had an efficient night shooting and led the game with 17 rebounds. He's registered a double-double in back-to-back contests and is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
Comments / 0