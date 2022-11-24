ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas beats No. 25 K-State women for Paradise Jam title

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and undefeated Arkansas rolled past previously unbeaten No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 on Saturday night for the Paradise Jam Reef Division title. Arkansas (8-0) built a 38-26 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring...
