Arkansas beats No. 25 K-State women for Paradise Jam title
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chrissy Carr scored 18 points and undefeated Arkansas rolled past previously unbeaten No. 25 Kansas State 69-53 on Saturday night for the Paradise Jam Reef Division title. Arkansas (8-0) built a 38-26 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring...
Arkansas man's motion to dismiss all charges or transfer venue gets denied
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Gravette Arkansas man who is known for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been denied on his motion to dismiss all charges or to be able to transfer venues on Wednesday. Richard Barnett had made his way into Nancy Pelosi's office,...
Two-month undercover investigation ends with arrests by Johnson County Sheriff's Office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office made several arrests, concluding a two-month-long narcotics investigation that included the use of undercover officers. "We've been quite busy here lately," Captain Michael Huber said. According to a police report, on Nov. 18, at approximately 6 p.m., Deputy...
