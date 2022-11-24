ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Montana Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Montana Cash” game were:

10-26-32-38-41

(ten, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Sebastian Doll on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio awards nearly $58M more for school security upgrades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 700 K-12 schools in Ohio will share in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program. The 708 schools in 57 counties are getting up to $100,000 each for “physical security expenses” such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting. The program was launched last year with an initial $5 million, then expanded with $100 million in grants this year. In August, the state awarded $47 million to over 1,100 schools, but some declined the funding at that point, leaving that total at $42.2 million. The difference was included in the newest round of grants.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo’s job security wasn’t in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn’t enough to save Arroyo’s job. Just two days after UNLV defeated Nevada 27-22, athletic director Erick Harper announced his decision Monday to move on from Arroyo, who went 7-23 over three seasons. Arroyo had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million buyout over the remainder of that term. UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said the money for the buyout would be privately raised.
PARADISE, NV
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Gus Turner, right, and Shaun Billingsley talked about a Missoula FFA team taking a national FFA win this year. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to a presentation to trustees.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Simms FFA Has Success At Montana FFA Ag Expo

BOZEMAN, MT – Simms FFA took 8 members to the Montana FFA Ag Expo sponsored by the John Deere Dealers. This event had over 1700 members from across the state compete in a variety of career and leadership events. Simms FFA had several finishes in the top half which is a major accomplishment in events with this many participants. A member of the Dutton-Brady chapter traveled with Simms for the weekend.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Humongous buck of lifetime

Montana has some pretty darn incredible critters coming out of the state, and the same goes for other states across the country!. Check out Iowa hunter Paige Skinner’s buck of a lifetime, posted by The Sportsmen Party, that she tagged in Iowa! Wowza.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning

The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy