Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

5-2-0-4-3

(five, two, zero, four, three)

UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo’s job security wasn’t in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn’t enough to save Arroyo’s job. Just two days after UNLV defeated Nevada 27-22, athletic director Erick Harper announced his decision Monday to move on from Arroyo, who went 7-23 over three seasons. Arroyo had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million buyout over the remainder of that term. UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said the money for the buyout would be privately raised.
Ohio awards nearly $58M more for school security upgrades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 700 K-12 schools in Ohio will share in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program. The 708 schools in 57 counties are getting up to $100,000 each for “physical security expenses” such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting. The program was launched last year with an initial $5 million, then expanded with $100 million in grants this year. In August, the state awarded $47 million to over 1,100 schools, but some declined the funding at that point, leaving that total at $42.2 million. The difference was included in the newest round of grants.
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future

Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such. Not when you have the type of performance White had at quarterback in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in place of a benched Zach Wilson. “He was just doing Mike White things,” running back Ty Johnson said Monday.
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials had said they would sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors missed Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved. State Elections Director Kori Lorick has said the machines are properly certified for use in elections. She wrote in a letter last week that the state would sue to force Cochise County supervisors to certify, and if they don’t do so by the deadline for the statewide canvass on Dec. 5, the county’s votes would be excluded. That would threaten to flip the victor in at least two close races — a U.S. House seat and state schools chief — from a Republican to a Democrat.
Vanderbilt University, TDOT and Nissan conduct traffic-pattern study with goal of advancing future of mobility

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The CIRCLES Consortium, consisting of Vanderbilt University, UC Berkeley, Temple University and Rutgers University-Camden, in coordination with Nissan North America and Tennessee Department of Transportation, concluded a five-day open-track experiment on Nov. 18. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005799/en/ The CIRCLES Consortium, consisting of Vanderbilt University, UC Berkeley, Temple University and Rutgers University-Camden, in coordination with Nissan North America and Tennessee Department of Transportation, concluded a five-day open-track experiment on Nov. 18. Researchers tested an artificial-intelligence-equipped cruise control system designed to increase fuel savings and ease traffic using 100 specially equipped Nissan Rogue vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Connecticut facing growing cost of pandemic bonus pay

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut program that offered “hero pay” to essential workers at the peak of of the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that state lawmakers had to go back into session Monday to provide extra funding and put new limits on who could get the biggest bonuses. The Connecticut General Assembly was meeting to revamp the distribution formula for the Premium Pay Program for private sector workers. Initially, the state had expected to award about $30 million in bonuses to people who had to go to work, in person, in jobs in health care, food distribution, public safety and other essential services. But after getting 155,730 applications from eligible people, lawmakers realized they would have to either put more money in or slash benefits.
NJ hires firms to review governor's handling of COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday his administration has launched a promised review of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration hired regional law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads — which has offices in the state as well as Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York — along with management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group to conduct the review, Murphy said in a statement Monday. The review is expected to end with a report in late 2023, the governor said. “The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges our State — and nation — has ever faced,” Murphy said. “Throughout the pandemic, my responsibility as Governor demanded that I make every decision based on the available data, facts, and science in order to preserve the health and safety of all 9.3 million residents, regardless of the politics.”
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of John Stevens, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, 53. He also seriously injured a neighbor who tried to help them. Harrouff, who attended Florida State University before the attack, will be committed to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge agree that he is no longer dangerous. If the trial had gone forward, Harrouff could have faced life in prison. “Austin must also contend with the pain he has caused the families,” defense attorney Nellie King said in a statement. “Upon learning of the events of that night, Austin has sought answers for the grief and anguish caused by his actions. Austin is extremely remorseful for all that has occurred; for being at the center of this episode which has caused such unthinkable pain and devastating loss.”
Southern California triple homicide suspect pronounced dead

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
Arbitrator will referee Dr. J's suit against brand developer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit by the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” stems from a 2016 agreement to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group LLC. According to court records, ABG and its controlling member and CEO, James Salter, promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities. The lawsuit, which was filed last year, alleges that ABG and Salter failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and focused instead on more profitable brands.
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. The case is being treated as an apparent triple homicide. The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home. Railsback said detectives and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly.
