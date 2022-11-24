Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
theScore
USADA: McGregor likely requires 6 months in testing pool before return
UFC's Conor McGregor will likely require to be in USADA's drug-testing pool for six months before returning to the Octagon, the anti-doping organization told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. McGregor isn't currently in the testing pool, USADA adds. The UFC can grant an exemption in rare cases, but USADA doesn't expect the...
MMAmania.com
Latest Bellator 289 fight card, rumors for ‘Stots vs. Sabatello’ on Dec. 9
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here) 135 lb.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots (18-1) vs. Danny Sabatello (13-1) 125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (17-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-1) 135 lbs.: Patchy Mix (16-1) vs. Magomed Magomedov (19-2) 185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (7-0) vs....
MMAmania.com
A.J. Dobson shows off nasty abscess caused by leg kicks in UFC 280 defeat
If you need another reminder that mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, take a look at the injury A.J. Dobson suffered in his loss to Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280. Dobson was defeated by Petrosyan via unanimous decision, and one of the weapons the Armenian kickboxer used to great effect was leg kicks. Throughout the fight, Petrosyan hammered Dobson’s shin, splitting it apart. Dobson’s output slowed down to the point where he lost on the judges scorecards, and the damage to his leg also led to some serious complications following the fight.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why UFC retirement promise is so important: ‘Mother, for me, is everything’
Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?
MMAmania.com
Larissa Pachecho rips MMA trolls who called her a man: ‘I don’t wear girly clothes ... get used to it’
Larissa Pacheco isn't going to sit around and let idiotic mixed martial arts (MMA) fans make fun of her appearance, especially after the biggest night of her life. Pacheco exacted revenge on Kayla Harrison at the PFL 2022 Championships on Nov. 25, 2022, inside the Hulu Theater in New York City, winning via a unanimous decision to collect PFL’s Lightweight title and a $1 million payout (watch highlights here).
MMAmania.com
Belal Muhammad has a problem with Kamaru Usman title shot: ‘You lost, you don’t get the rematch’
Belal Muhammad wants fans to “Remember the Name” (and UFC to forget the rematch). The promotion is expected to rubber stamp an immediate do-over between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for some point in early 2023, giving “The Nigerian Nightmare” a chance to reclaim his crown after getting slept by “Rocky” at UFC 278 last August.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania highlights! Larissa Pacheco upsets Kayla Harrison in back-and-forth war
Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Following a back-and-forth contest, Pacheco earned her revenge. The fight began like most Kayla Harrison fights, as the Judoka was able to score...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
MMAmania.com
Aspen Ladd buries Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco after PFL win — ‘Their resumes are nothing compared to people I fought’
Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison put on a wild, back-and-forth lightweight main event in the PFL 2022 Championship Finals last Fri. night in New York City, with the Brazilian scoring a $1 million upset over the once-beaten Olympian. More on that turn of events right here. Elsewhere on the card,...
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship highlights: Olivier Aubin-Mercier melts Stevie Ray with one-punch KO
Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Stevie Ray squared off earlier today (Fri. Nov. 25, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Hulu Theater in New York City, New York. Aubin-Mercier remained undefeated in the PFL cage, scoring a brutal knockout in the closing seconds of the second round. UFC fans may remember...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor lashes out over USADA withdrawal: ‘I give everything to this game’
Conor McGregor is firing back at UFC fighter Anthony Smith and everyone else giving him attitude for removing himself from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool to heal his broken leg. For months people had suspected McGregor was no longer in USADA’s testing pool. A close look at...
MMAmania.com
Jiri Prochazka is ‘grateful’ for opportunity to show he’s ‘best of the best’ after relinquishing title
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was stunned last week when it was announced that Jiri Prochazka had injured his shoulder and was out of his UFC 281 title fight against Glover Teixeira next month. Not only would Prochazka not be competing, he had apparently decided to relinquish the 205-pound title, too.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira lost three times to the same fighter: ‘If I fought him again, I think I’d lose’
Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya three times: twice in kickboxing, and now once in mixed martial arts (MMA) to take Adesanya’s Middleweight title (watch it). Many people believe the Brazilian kickboxer just has Adesanya’s number, and “Poatan” agrees ... because he also has a nemesis who happens to have his number as well.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Watch Raul Rosas Jr’s brother score 12-second knockout, shoot his ‘Contender Series’ shot for 2023
There might be two Rosas brothers in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2023. Last weekend (Nov. 19, 2022) at Bear Fight FC 16 in California, Jessie Rosas — older brother of 17-year-old Octagon wunderkind Raul Rosas Jr. — knocked out Raymond Smith in just 12 seconds. It was a hectic 12 seconds, though, as Rosas landed a head kick followed by a punch and then some ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in.
