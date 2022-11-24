Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Related
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Robertson leads Stars against Avalanche
Streaks on line for Maple Leafs, Penguins; McDavid, Oilers take center stage against Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Red-hot Robertson rolls into Colorado. Jason...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: 20 New York minutes
Saturday's four-goal flurry in the third period at Madison Square Garden could prove to be a turning point in Edmonton's up-and-down season. I'd like to know where you were around 3pm ET or 1pm MT on Saturday. Maybe you were putting up your Christmas lights or doing a little Christmas...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
Giroux gives Senators OT win against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Claude Giroux scored 20 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Giroux deked Jonathan Quick on a breakaway after receiving a lengthy backhand pass from Tim Stutzle. "The whole goal was special," Ottawa...
NHL
Devils Prepare to Keep Rolling at Rangers | PREVIEW
Holding a strong lead for first place in the Metropolitan Division, the Devils have a chance to increase their lead on rivals. The Devils play the New York Rangers for the first time this season as they look to build on their last two wins. You can watch the game...
NHL
Kaprizov has three points, Wild hold off Coyotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Kaprizov extended his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (five goals, nine assists) and has an assist in eight straight games, tying Jim Dowd (2001-02) for the longest in Minnesota history.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. What was talked about following a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. November 27, 2022. TOFFOLI ON GENERATING OFFENCE:. "I think we're getting...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Phillips Puts Up, College Goalies Shutout
This week in Blackhawks prospects: Savoie extends his point streak, success of Allan - Korchinski defensive pairing. As November quickly turns to December, the Blackhawks' prospects continue to shine through the approaching winter. A Look at Rockford. The high-scoring IceHogs won two of their last three games last week, splitting...
NHL
Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey named NHL's Second Star of the Week
The Calgary, Alta. product's seven points and three goals led all NHL defencemen this week. WINNIPEG, November 28, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that defenceman Josh Morrissey has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 27.
Comments / 0