Today in Gear: Cyber Monday is the Best Monday of the Year
Hello, Cyber Monday! It’s time to shop and save on everything you’ll want to gift and plenty of gear you’ve had your own eye on. Start on our full Cyber Monday collection page for a list of every worthwhile deal we’ve highlighted – shop roundups designed around everything from watches to outdoor gear and beyond. Plus, stellar deals on some of our favorite 2022 gear and brands – like REI, Sonos and "The Best Weed Vape" – so make sure to scroll down to secure the rarest discounts of the season.
Affordable, Retro-Awesome Casio Watches We Love
Have you stopped to consider Casio's mostly sub-$100 captivatingly retro funky watches lately? These basic digital watches are so affordable, they might sometimes be overlooked and taken for granted. But they fill a certain niche in the watch industry and, we'd argue, offer something fun, compelling and utterly unique — even collectible (in the sense that we just want to collect them all).
The Story Behind a Mid-Century-Favorite Kitchen Brand's Resurgence
“What I particularly appreciate about Dansk’s early designs was that [they] had that minimalism that I think we associate with Danish design but also a kind of willingness to dare,” says Amanda Hesser, cofounder and CEO of Food52. “They’re utilitarian pieces that feel aesthetically pleasing that have some whim or have memorable details.”
Score 20% off the best cold brew coffee maker for Cyber Monday—hurry, this deal won't last
Save on the Takeya cold brew coffee maker for Cyber Monday at Amazon. Don't let this Amazon Cyber Monday deal pass.
Our favorite affordable pots and pans are on sale for Cyber Monday—get them before it ends
If you've got some major meals to cook this holiday season, get it done right with the help of this Cuisinart 10-piece cookware set now 43% off.
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Review: Good Looks, Decent Off-Road Chops, Light on Luxury
Everyone wants to feel adventurous. Just as you’d buy a Patagonia or North Face jacket for the vibe without any plans to go mountaineering, there’s no shame in adding a little off-road flair to your three-row family crossover. That’s where the Ford Explorer Timberline steps in. The...
