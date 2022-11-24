ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Cyber Monday is the Best Monday of the Year

Hello, Cyber Monday! It’s time to shop and save on everything you’ll want to gift and plenty of gear you’ve had your own eye on. Start on our full Cyber Monday collection page for a list of every worthwhile deal we’ve highlighted – shop roundups designed around everything from watches to outdoor gear and beyond. Plus, stellar deals on some of our favorite 2022 gear and brands – like REI, Sonos and "The Best Weed Vape" – so make sure to scroll down to secure the rarest discounts of the season.
Gear Patrol

Affordable, Retro-Awesome Casio Watches We Love

Have you stopped to consider Casio's mostly sub-$100 captivatingly retro funky watches lately? These basic digital watches are so affordable, they might sometimes be overlooked and taken for granted. But they fill a certain niche in the watch industry and, we'd argue, offer something fun, compelling and utterly unique — even collectible (in the sense that we just want to collect them all).
Gear Patrol

The Story Behind a Mid-Century-Favorite Kitchen Brand's Resurgence

“What I particularly appreciate about Dansk’s early designs was that [they] had that minimalism that I think we associate with Danish design but also a kind of willingness to dare,” says Amanda Hesser, cofounder and CEO of Food52. “They’re utilitarian pieces that feel aesthetically pleasing that have some whim or have memorable details.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy