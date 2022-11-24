Read full article on original website
Today's Best Deals: Don't Miss These Huge Cyber Monday Savings
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Samsung. Samsung 75” Class LS03B The Frame Smart TV (2022)
Some of the Best T-Shirts, Hoodies and Sweats Are 25-50% Off, Today Only
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Reigning Champ’s Made-in-Canada basics, performance apparel and everything in between are some of the most comfortable wardrobe essentials money can buy. And today, you can save 25-50 percent on all Reigning Champ apparel for Cyber Monday, including the brand’s core collection, which rarely goes on sale.
Relwen's Stylish Quilted Tanker Jacket Is Over $100 Off Today at Huckberry
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Not every day of winter will require a bulky down coat. Sometimes you just need a light, yet still warm, jacket for those in-between days, whether making your morning commute or your weekly run to the grocery store. And if you're trying to stretch your budget before the end of the year, you don't have to sacrifice function over style, as proved by this Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket that's over $100 off at Huckberry right now, dropping the price down to $193.
Today in Gear: Cyber Monday is the Best Monday of the Year
Hello, Cyber Monday! It’s time to shop and save on everything you’ll want to gift and plenty of gear you’ve had your own eye on. Start on our full Cyber Monday collection page for a list of every worthwhile deal we’ve highlighted – shop roundups designed around everything from watches to outdoor gear and beyond. Plus, stellar deals on some of our favorite 2022 gear and brands – like REI, Sonos and "The Best Weed Vape" – so make sure to scroll down to secure the rarest discounts of the season.
Save big on our favorite milk frother during Cyber Monday
Our top ranked milk frother is on sale on Amazon during Cyber Monday. Save 36% now.
Live: 39 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
The 2.7-Pound XPS 13 Plus Is a Lightweight Laptop Powerhouse
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus laptop ($1,099+) is a razor-thin, do-it-all powerhouse. Thanks to its 12th-Gen Intel Core, the XPS 13 Plus weighs less than three pounds but offers twice the processing power of previous models.
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Review: Good Looks, Decent Off-Road Chops, Light on Luxury
Everyone wants to feel adventurous. Just as you’d buy a Patagonia or North Face jacket for the vibe without any plans to go mountaineering, there’s no shame in adding a little off-road flair to your three-row family crossover. That’s where the Ford Explorer Timberline steps in. The...
