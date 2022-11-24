ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC

New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites

S﻿peed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. T﻿he move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. S﻿ites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. T﻿ransport Scotland has asked...
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review

The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC

Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA

A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
BBC

C﻿ars could be banned from historic Inverness street

C﻿ars look set to be banned from one of Inverness' busiest city centre streets. Councillors have voted in favour of a Highland Council plans to restrict traffic on Academy Street to buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and blue badge holders. T﻿he move is aimed at creating a better environment for...
BBC

Newcastle Great Park Academy opening delayed until 2025

The opening of a secondary school on a Tyneside housing development has been delayed until at least 2025 - five years after its initial target date. School chiefs said the Department for Education had been unable to appoint a contractor for Great Park Academy, on the Newcastle Great Park estate.

