Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
Revealed: north of England train line vastly under-reports cancellations
TransPennine Express uses ‘outrageous’ loophole in which services cancelled a day ahead do not appear in statistics
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
BBC
Cars could be banned from historic Inverness street
Cars look set to be banned from one of Inverness' busiest city centre streets. Councillors have voted in favour of a Highland Council plans to restrict traffic on Academy Street to buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and blue badge holders. The move is aimed at creating a better environment for...
BBC
Newcastle Great Park Academy opening delayed until 2025
The opening of a secondary school on a Tyneside housing development has been delayed until at least 2025 - five years after its initial target date. School chiefs said the Department for Education had been unable to appoint a contractor for Great Park Academy, on the Newcastle Great Park estate.
Comments / 0