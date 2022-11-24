Read full article on original website
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November
CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Mother and child hit by SUV while crossing Skyway in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A mother and her child sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Paradise on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Paradise Police Department (PPD) said, at around 4:50 p.m., their officers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Skyway and Honey Run Road.
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
Thanksgiving is over, and Cottonwood Christmas is here!
Christmas is coming early this year in Cottonwood! The "Cottonwood Christmas" is happening Saturday. With Thanksgiving festivities coming to an end, the community of Cottonwood is ready to jump right into the "holly-jolly" spirit with their Christmas themed event happening this Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to...
Butte County election results sent off for certification
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office has released election results from the Nov. 8 General Election. Late Wednesday afternoon, the elections office finished curing the final signatures. The race for Chico City Council District 3 came down to 234 votes. Current council member Dale Bennett finished...
Orland artist chosen for major highway beautification project
A new $2.7 million beautification project at the interchange of Interstate 5 and State Route 32 will include two bee sculptures created by Orland Artist, Jake Midgley. The interchange will also have unique honeycomb-like paving, reflecting the City of Orland, which is known as the Queen Bee Capital of North America.
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
