ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!

Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
ROSSMOOR, CA
localocnews.com

Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana

The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!

Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale

The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary

On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 29, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here:. https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68229/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Potential traffic calming options for Tustin Avenue. As a follow-up to the June 28...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 27, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s

On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Portola basketball team captures championship at Corona del Mar Tournament

Portola High School’s basketball team after winning the CdM Tournament. (Courtesy Portola Athletics). Portola High School’s girls basketball team captured the championship of the Corona del Mar Tournament, defeating Westwood 53-44 Saturday at CdM. The Bulldogs (7-1) were led by Moka Saiki, the tournament MVP, who had 29...
PORTOLA, CA
localocnews.com

The Costa Mesa police arrested a suspect in the Thanksgiving fatal shooting

On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy