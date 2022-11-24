ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Gauchos canned food drive helps Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

By Tracy Lehr
 6 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Anyone who donated a can of food got to see the UC Santa barbara Gauchos basketball game for free on Wednesday night.

Families just dropped their donations near the door of the Thunderdome before the Beach Classic Men's Basketball Tournament.

Some of the cans came from people who never miss a game

Other donations came from people who had never seen the Gauchos basketball team in action.

They donated cans to get in on Monday night, too.

The food drive benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

For more information about making donations visit https://foodbanksbc.org

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

