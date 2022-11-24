ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect has been apprehended after a bank robbery on Long Island. The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the robber fled on...
FARMINGDALE, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a. Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Three arrested on weapons charges

Nassau County Police arrested three young men on weapons charges after a handgun was found in their vehicle. According to police, CIRRT (Critical Incident Rapid Response Team) officers initiated an investigation in the parking lot of 432 N Wantagh Avenue. During the course of the investigation, police say they observed three occupants inside a parked white 2010 Ford Focus and approached the vehicle. According to police, the officers observed an expandable baton in the vehicle. Police removed the three men from the vehicle, at which point officers say they observed a black and silver 9MM handgun inside the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6

A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

2 Elmont Store Clerks Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

Two Long Island store clerks are facing charges for allegedly selling prohibited products to minors. The arrests stemmed from a Nassau County Police operation dubbed “Project 21,” which targets stores that sell alcohol and tobacco products to minors. On Monday, Nov. 21, police conducted enforcement operations at businesses...
ELMONT, NY
NBC New York

NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man

New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
westportjournal.com

Police: Man charged with stalking neighbor

WESTPORT — A 56-year-old man was charged with stalking a female neighbor earlier this week. James Doyle, of Westport, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of third-degree stalking and breach of peace. Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to investigate the complaint by a woman that a...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Newsing the States

A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.

A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy