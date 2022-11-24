Read full article on original website
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
Suspect Nabbed After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale
A suspect has been apprehended after a bank robbery on Long Island. The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the robber fled on...
CBS News
NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Baughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home
NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens. Police said they took Najia Baughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m. According to police, Baughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a. Commack store last month. Two females and a male allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target, located...
midislandtimes.com
Three arrested on weapons charges
Nassau County Police arrested three young men on weapons charges after a handgun was found in their vehicle. According to police, CIRRT (Critical Incident Rapid Response Team) officers initiated an investigation in the parking lot of 432 N Wantagh Avenue. During the course of the investigation, police say they observed three occupants inside a parked white 2010 Ford Focus and approached the vehicle. According to police, the officers observed an expandable baton in the vehicle. Police removed the three men from the vehicle, at which point officers say they observed a black and silver 9MM handgun inside the vehicle.
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6
A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
2 Elmont Store Clerks Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors, Police Say
Two Long Island store clerks are facing charges for allegedly selling prohibited products to minors. The arrests stemmed from a Nassau County Police operation dubbed “Project 21,” which targets stores that sell alcohol and tobacco products to minors. On Monday, Nov. 21, police conducted enforcement operations at businesses...
NBC New York
NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man
New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.
westportjournal.com
Police: Man charged with stalking neighbor
WESTPORT — A 56-year-old man was charged with stalking a female neighbor earlier this week. James Doyle, of Westport, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of third-degree stalking and breach of peace. Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to investigate the complaint by a woman that a...
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Police: Norwalk man charged with insurance fraud
Duke Quarshie faces one count of insurance fraud.
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.
A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
Teen Charged After Stop Sticks Used By Police During Racing Incident In Cromwell, Middletown
A teenager is facing a host of charges after Connecticut State Police deployed stop sticks during a racing incident overnight. Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing in Middlesex County at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown.
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
Police: Man arrested in robbery of Farmingdale TD Bank
Police say 21-year-old Almonte Cabrera walked into a TD Bank on Broadhollow Road around noon on Wednesday.
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole, Trees On Wantagh Parkway In Hempstead
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway near Exit 4 in the town of Hempstead. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by Gaetano Decrescenzo, age 68, of New Hyde...
