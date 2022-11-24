Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Wanted for Melville petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, on Sept.17 at approximately 4 p.m.
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6
A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Three arrested on weapons charges
Nassau County Police arrested three young men on weapons charges after a handgun was found in their vehicle. According to police, CIRRT (Critical Incident Rapid Response Team) officers initiated an investigation in the parking lot of 432 N Wantagh Avenue. During the course of the investigation, police say they observed three occupants inside a parked white 2010 Ford Focus and approached the vehicle. According to police, the officers observed an expandable baton in the vehicle. Police removed the three men from the vehicle, at which point officers say they observed a black and silver 9MM handgun inside the vehicle.
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle with children in it on November 21 at around 2 a.m. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out... more. Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East ... by 27Speaks.
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
Coram man arrested for making fake 911 calls
On Nov. 21, Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man who allegedly made multiple false 911 calls over a two-year span. Andrew Welcom made a 911 call on Aug. 18, reporting a woman had been assaulted and any law enforcement officer that attempted to enter a Lake Ronkonkoma home to help her would be shot. Police responded to the location and found no one in the home was in danger and there were no problems at the house.
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole, Trees On Wantagh Parkway In Hempstead
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway near Exit 4 in the town of Hempstead. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by Gaetano Decrescenzo, age 68, of New Hyde...
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of November 24
An 18-year-old resident of East Hampton was arrested on November 11 at 1:12 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, according to Town Police. He is not named because he... more. Alex G. Ortegapinto, 33, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI and for aggravated unlicensed operation of...
NY Man Stole $138.6K Of Gas From Lancaster County Gas Station: Police
A 28-year-old New York man was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after funneling more than $138,600 of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station into his truck over the course of several months, authorities said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, of Corona, NY, stole thousands of gallons of the fuel from pumps...
Suffolk County offers free identity theft protection
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County is offering free identity theft protection to people impacted by a cyber attack involving some county departments.Nearly 500,000 driver's license numbers may have been exposed.Anyone who received a moving violation from Suffolk Police between 2013 and Sept. 8, 2022, may have been affected.Driver's license or passport information for people paying tickets through the Traffic and Parking Violations Agency in Hauppauge may have also been accessed.For more information and to see if you're eligible, visit suffolkcounty.kroll.com.
3 Men Wanted For Stealing About $16K Worth Of Merchandise From Commack Store, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are accused of stealing about $16,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta on Long Island. Three men stole the merchandise from the Commack store, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
About 470K driver's license numbers compromised in Suffolk County cyberattack
Motorists who were issued moving violation traffic tickets in certain Suffolk County towns may have had their driver’s license information compromised during a September cyberattack on the county government, officials announced Wednesday.
Suffolk Steps Up Cyberprotection Offers After Personal Data Exposure
Suffolk County said Wednesday that it is partnering with a cyber firm to offer identity theft protection resulting from the Sept.8 cyberattack on county computers. Newsday reported Wednesday that as many as 470,000 people who were issued moving violations in Suffolk during the past decade Read More ...
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack.
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
