Commack, NY

bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Melville petit larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, on Sept.17 at approximately 4 p.m.
MELVILLE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6

A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
midislandtimes.com

Three arrested on weapons charges

Nassau County Police arrested three young men on weapons charges after a handgun was found in their vehicle. According to police, CIRRT (Critical Incident Rapid Response Team) officers initiated an investigation in the parking lot of 432 N Wantagh Avenue. During the course of the investigation, police say they observed three occupants inside a parked white 2010 Ford Focus and approached the vehicle. According to police, the officers observed an expandable baton in the vehicle. Police removed the three men from the vehicle, at which point officers say they observed a black and silver 9MM handgun inside the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of November 24

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle with children in it on November 21 at around 2 a.m. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out... more. Jay Schneiderman, the current Southampton Town supervisor and a former Suffolk County legislator and East ... by 27Speaks.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Coram man arrested for making fake 911 calls

On Nov. 21, Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man who allegedly made multiple false 911 calls over a two-year span. Andrew Welcom made a 911 call on Aug. 18, reporting a woman had been assaulted and any law enforcement officer that attempted to enter a Lake Ronkonkoma home to help her would be shot. Police responded to the location and found no one in the home was in danger and there were no problems at the house.
CORAM, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of November 24

An 18-year-old resident of East Hampton was arrested on November 11 at 1:12 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, according to Town Police. He is not named because he... more. Alex G. Ortegapinto, 33, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI and for aggravated unlicensed operation of...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County offers free identity theft protection

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County is offering free identity theft protection to people impacted by a cyber attack involving some county departments.Nearly 500,000 driver's license numbers may have been exposed.Anyone who received a moving violation from Suffolk Police between 2013 and Sept. 8, 2022, may have been affected.Driver's license or passport information for people paying tickets through the Traffic and Parking Violations Agency in Hauppauge may have also been accessed.For more information and to see if you're eligible, visit suffolkcounty.kroll.com.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT
