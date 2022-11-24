A tumultuous season turned feel-good story for Auburn ended in tearful disappointment in the Iron Bowl. Auburn lost to No. 7 Alabama, 49-27, after jumping out to an early lead in Bryant-Denny Stadium but struggling to slow an offensive onslaught from the Tide led by reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young. It marked a sixth straight loss on the road in the series and a third consecutive overall for the Tigers in the storied rivalry, as they finished the season with a 5-7 mark -- a second straight losing season that was at least in part salvaged by Cadillac Williams’ resuscitation of the program over the last month.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO