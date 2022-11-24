Read full article on original website
K.D. Johnson’s late surge helps No. 13 Auburn basketball stave off Saint Louis
Johni Broome swatted the driving layup attempt from Yuri Collins, and K.D. Johnson corralled the ball near the baseline and cocked back. The menacing two-guard uncorked a full-court pass to Allen Flanigan in transition, and Flanigan slammed home a thunderous dunk that served as a detonator for Neville Arena crowd, as a slow build of anxiety released with a deafening roar. Flanigan’s dunk gave Auburn a one-point lead in the final two minutes against Saint Louis, as the 13th-ranked Tigers erased a late five-point deficit to escape with a hard-fought 65-60 win against the Billikens on Sunday afternoon.
Auburn drops in Week 4 AP basketball poll despite remaining undefeated
Auburn remained undefeated on the season with three wins during Thanksgiving week, but Bruce Pearl’s team slipped in the latest AP poll after an uneven week of play. Auburn (7-0) dropped two spots to No. 15 in the Week 4 poll released Monday. The Tigers were ranked 13th in each of the prior two weeks. The drop comes after a week in which the team won the Cancun Challenge, defeating Bradley and Northwestern in Mexico, and then returned home for a hard-fought win against Saint Louis.
Auburn football coaching hot board: Same names, different circumstances
With Lane Kiffin off the board, things have opened back up for Auburn.
Rewinding No. 13 Auburn’s 65-60 win against Saint Louis at Neville Arena
Auburn goes to 7-0 with a 65-60 victory against Saint Louis at Neville Arena. Wendell Green scored 22 points to lead the Tigers. Johni Broome had 11 points, eight blocks, and eight rebounds. Auburn needed a 12-2 run in the last 3:18 to seal the victory. Auburn made five of...
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
Hugh Freeze Reacts To Auburn Coaching Rumors
Before Liberty took the field this Saturday for its game against New Mexico State, it was reported that Hugh Freeze had discussions with Auburn regarding its job opening. Freeze is considered the No. 1 candidate for the Auburn job, especially since Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. After Liberty...
Auburn vs. Alabama by the numbers: Another 10 for the Tide?
Auburn (5-6, 2-5) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 0 Teams have played a tougher schedule this season than Auburn, according to the NCAA’s rankings. The Tigers’ opponents so far in 2022 have a 73-37 record against other NCAA FBS programs (minus their result versus Auburn). That winning percentage of .664 is tied with Georgia at the top of the toughest-schedule list. With Auburn playing 9-2 Alabama and Georgia playing 5-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will finish the regular season alone at the top of the toughest-schedule list after this week’s game.
Grading Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl loss to Alabama
Auburn’s hope of an Iron Bowl upset was upended in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Tide, but Nick Saban’s team delivered a devastating counter — 21 unanswered points and a critical second-quarter swing — that all but erased Auburn’s chances at its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010. Despite chasing the scoreboard for much of the evening, Auburn tried to will its way back into the game and fought until the final moments in what was likely Cadillac Williams’ final game as interim coach.
Impactful plays and takeaways from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss
Auburn held a 7-0 lead for less than three minutes in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went to work. Auburn trailed 21-7 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams. Robby Ashford put the Tigers on the board...
What they’re saying about Auburn, Cadillac Williams after Iron Bowl loss
A tumultuous season turned feel-good story for Auburn ended in tearful disappointment in the Iron Bowl. Auburn lost to No. 7 Alabama, 49-27, after jumping out to an early lead in Bryant-Denny Stadium but struggling to slow an offensive onslaught from the Tide led by reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young. It marked a sixth straight loss on the road in the series and a third consecutive overall for the Tigers in the storied rivalry, as they finished the season with a 5-7 mark -- a second straight losing season that was at least in part salvaged by Cadillac Williams’ resuscitation of the program over the last month.
Bonus notes, observations from another look at Alabama’s Iron Bowl win
Just like that, the Alabama regular season is over. And, for a change, there won’t be a 13th week in the SEC championship so Saturday’s 49-27 Iron Bowl win over Auburn offered some degree of punctuation. There’s still some degree of playoff drama but the Crimson Tide remains...
Super 7 Primer: News, notes, key information heading into this year’s HS football championships
The 2022 Super 7 starts Wednesday at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Only two teams have a chance to repeat as state champions: Thompson in Class 7A and Piedmont in Class 3A. One team is making its first appearance in the championship. Jimmy Perry’s St. James Trojans defeated Mobile Christian 35-7 in the semifinals Friday night to earn their first berth in the football finals.
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
Auburn Tigers ‘in discussion’ with Hugh Freeze to become head coach, contract talks underway
The Auburn Tigers are reportedly engaged in negotiations with Liberty Flames coach Hugh Freeze on a deal that would bring
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ picks Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan: ‘Not a chance’
Alabama and Auburn are set to meet with bragging rights on Saturday. Not titles. Still, the game, which will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial), will have plenty riding on it. The Crimson Tide hosts the Tigers in the Iron Bowl with its national and...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
Alabama Roots: Josh Jacobs produces 43rd 1,000-yard season
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs passed 1,000 rushing yards for the 2022 NFL season on his final carry of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. On a fourth-and-2 snap at the Seattle 43-yard line, the former Alabama standout ran for 8 yards with 36 seconds left in the second quarter, setting up a field goal by Daniel Carlson that gave the Raiders a 24-20 halftime lead.
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
