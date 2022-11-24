NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.

BEDFORD, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO