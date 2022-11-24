NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months

Read full article on original website
List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Middle School Drama Club Presents ‘Elf’ On December 1-3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Middle School Drama Club is excited to present “Elf The Musical” this December. There are four performances scheduled — Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7pm; Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1pm; and and Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7pm.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
Greater Boston Antiques Show Set For Shriners Auditorium On December 3 & 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Greater Boston Antiques Show will take place from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 11am to 4pm. The show, organized by Goosefare Antiques & Promotions, will feature more than...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
OBITUARY: Beverly Rees, 91
STONEHAM, MA — Beverly Rees, age 91, a longtime Wilmington resident, formerly of Stoneham, died Monday, November 21 at her residence. Born in Winchester on August 12, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Potter) Huebner. Beverly was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate...
Holiday Pet Food Drive For Wilmington Animal Food Pantry Set For December 6, Donors Can Win Free Bruins Tickets
WILMINGTON, MA — EXIT Family First Realty , owned by Wilmington realtors Judy O’Connell and Shelley Sainato, and DaMore Law have partnered with the Wilmington Animal Food Pantry for a Holiday Pet Food Drive on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 11 am to 7pm, at 21 Middlesex Avenue, Unit 101.
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 28, 2022: Wilmington Select Board Meets; Senior Center’s Giving Tree Program Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 28, 2022:. The Wilmington Community Development Technical Review Team meets at 9:30am in the Town Hall Auditorium. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall....
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
OBITUARY: Anne Loretta (Flaherty) Urtiaga, 73
DOTHAN, ALABAMA — Anne Loretta Flaherty Urtiaga, 73, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Wilmington, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Columba Catholic Church with...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Themed restaurants in Portsmouth where diners are eating up the atmosphere
Friday, December 2nd — Tonight, Audrey Cox hits up two Portsmouth restaurants where the atmosphere is everything. From Tour, where you can play a round of golf virtually while enjoying your meal, to fancy old cars on display down the street at Gibb's Garage Bar and Grille. Plus, NH...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
travelupdate.com
Toddler Runs Wild on Long-Haul, Impromptu Boston Walking Tour, and How to Buy Cheaper Spirit Tickets
TODDLER RUNS WILD ON EIGHT HOUR FLIGHT, JUMPING ON TRAY TABLE – Live and Let’s Fly. Yikes. Parents, don’t do this. Eastie For an Afternoon – Short Walking Tour of East Boston – Travel Codex. Random walks when you have times to kill can end...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
