Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Wilmington Apple
List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Middle School Drama Club Presents ‘Elf’ On December 1-3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Middle School Drama Club is excited to present “Elf The Musical” this December. There are four performances scheduled — Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7pm; Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1pm; and and Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7pm.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 28, 2022: Wilmington Select Board Meets; Senior Center’s Giving Tree Program Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 28, 2022:. The Wilmington Community Development Technical Review Team meets at 9:30am in the Town Hall Auditorium. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall....
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Beverly Rees, 91
STONEHAM, MA — Beverly Rees, age 91, a longtime Wilmington resident, formerly of Stoneham, died Monday, November 21 at her residence. Born in Winchester on August 12, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Potter) Huebner. Beverly was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate...
Wilmington Apple
Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks To Hold Drive-By Toy Drive On December 11
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding a Drive-By Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1pm to 4pm, at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge (777 South Street). If you’re doing some holiday shopping, pick up an extra gift for a child in need. All toys collected during the drive will be given to local children. Just pull into the designated area and some of the Elks’ elves will do the rest.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
Wilmington Apple
Greater Boston Antiques Show Set For Shriners Auditorium On December 3 & 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Greater Boston Antiques Show will take place from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 11am to 4pm. The show, organized by Goosefare Antiques & Promotions, will feature more than...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Anne Loretta (Flaherty) Urtiaga, 73
DOTHAN, ALABAMA — Anne Loretta Flaherty Urtiaga, 73, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Wilmington, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Columba Catholic Church with...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: J. Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54
METHUEN, MA — Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54 of Methuen, MA, died Thursday at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, from complications of heart issues. He was a resident of Methuen, MA for the past 28 years, formerly of Salem, NH. Hal was born in Malden, MA to Maureen (Rafferty)...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Recognizes The Graduates Of The 46th Basic Training Academy
MELROSE, MA — Twenty-three (23) members of the 46th Basic Training Academy were formally sworn-in as correction officers with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) during a ceremony held Friday, November 4, 2022. The newest members of the MSO took the oath at Melrose’s Memorial Hall surrounded by family,...
Wilmington Apple
Holiday Pet Food Drive For Wilmington Animal Food Pantry Set For December 6, Donors Can Win Free Bruins Tickets
WILMINGTON, MA — EXIT Family First Realty , owned by Wilmington realtors Judy O’Connell and Shelley Sainato, and DaMore Law have partnered with the Wilmington Animal Food Pantry for a Holiday Pet Food Drive on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 11 am to 7pm, at 21 Middlesex Avenue, Unit 101.
homenewshere.com
Paint job draws Planning Board ire
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
Apple CEO Tim Cook spotted in a Quincy restaurant days after deadly Hingham crash
QUINCY, Mass — It’s not every day you get to meet one of “Time” Magazine’s 100 most influential people, but it happened for the owner of Alba Restaurant in Quincy. This week, Apple CEO, Tim Cook had dinner there. “I was very excited about meeting...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
