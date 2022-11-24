ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)

WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
OBITUARY: Beverly Rees, 91

STONEHAM, MA — Beverly Rees, age 91, a longtime Wilmington resident, formerly of Stoneham, died Monday, November 21 at her residence. Born in Winchester on August 12, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Potter) Huebner. Beverly was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate...
Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks To Hold Drive-By Toy Drive On December 11

TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding a Drive-By Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1pm to 4pm, at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks Lodge (777 South Street). If you’re doing some holiday shopping, pick up an extra gift for a child in need. All toys collected during the drive will be given to local children. Just pull into the designated area and some of the Elks’ elves will do the rest.
OBITUARY: Anne Loretta (Flaherty) Urtiaga, 73

DOTHAN, ALABAMA — Anne Loretta Flaherty Urtiaga, 73, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Wilmington, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Columba Catholic Church with...
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
OBITUARY: J. Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54

METHUEN, MA — Kevin “Hal” Sutton, 54 of Methuen, MA, died Thursday at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, from complications of heart issues. He was a resident of Methuen, MA for the past 28 years, formerly of Salem, NH. Hal was born in Malden, MA to Maureen (Rafferty)...
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Paint job draws Planning Board ire

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA

Community Policy