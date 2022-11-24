Wilmington Senior Center Collecting Gift Cards To Grocery Stores & Local Restaurants For Wilmington Seniors This Holiday Season

Read full article on original website
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Wilmington Apple
List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 28, 2022: Wilmington Select Board Meets; Senior Center’s Giving Tree Program Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 28, 2022:. The Wilmington Community Development Technical Review Team meets at 9:30am in the Town Hall Auditorium. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall....
Wilmington Apple
Holiday Pet Food Drive For Wilmington Animal Food Pantry Set For December 6, Donors Can Win Free Bruins Tickets
WILMINGTON, MA — EXIT Family First Realty , owned by Wilmington realtors Judy O’Connell and Shelley Sainato, and DaMore Law have partnered with the Wilmington Animal Food Pantry for a Holiday Pet Food Drive on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 11 am to 7pm, at 21 Middlesex Avenue, Unit 101.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Middle School Drama Club Presents ‘Elf’ On December 1-3
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Middle School Drama Club is excited to present “Elf The Musical” this December. There are four performances scheduled — Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7pm; Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm; Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1pm; and and Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7pm.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 27, 2022: Clothing Drive At Senior Center Begins
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. Items being collected include gently used clothing, household goods, art, small appliances, shoes, handbags, and kitchenware such as pots, pans, dishes, and glasses. The community drop off will take place Sunday, November 27, from 1pm to 5pm; Monday, November 28, from 10am to 4pm; and Tuesday, November 29, from 10am to 4pm. Savers will donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of the total weight of contributions.
thelocalne.ws
Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3
IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (November 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
Greater Boston Antiques Show Set For Shriners Auditorium On December 3 & 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The Greater Boston Antiques Show will take place from Wilmington’s Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Road) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 11am to 4pm. The show, organized by Goosefare Antiques & Promotions, will feature more than...
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
Wilmington Apple
Help Wilmington High School Student Collect Christmas Toys For Kids At Lawrence General Hospital
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington High School senior Julia Gray has organized a Christmas toy drive for children at Lawrence General Hospital. Venmo a monetary donation to her at JuliaGray11and she’ll purchase a toy. Email her at grayjulia[at]icloud.com to make arrangements for a pickup. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook....
Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter
Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
North Shore shoppers looking for Black Friday deals
PEABODY, Mass. — Black Friday shopping means the countdown to Christmas begins. “My girlfriend, I got to get her just about everything, my mother just about everything so a lot of stuff,” says Marvin, a shopper. After getting hit with supply chain issues and the pandemic, Northshore Mall...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
homenewshere.com
Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades
TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
iheart.com
Businessman Gives Away Thousands Of Gallons Free Gas … Again!
A Massachusetts businessman gives away gasoline for the second time this year. Last week, Boston area businessman Ernie Boch Jr gave away $50-thousand worth of free gas at a station in Norwood, Massachusetts. The giveaway started at 8 am, lasted for several hours, and customers were limited to $75. This...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
iheart.com
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
