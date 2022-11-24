Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
6 charming homes in Queens, New York
Jackson Heights Courtesy image The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath. Courtesy image Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899. Long Island City The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State...
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular
The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
newyorkcitynews.net
Surprising Places to Find Love in New York City
New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NY1
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
Flashbak
Life At Broad Channel New York As The Money Moved in – 1915
In 1898, Broad Channel Island in Jamaica Bay became part of the New York City borough of Queens. Things soon changed for the island’s small community of fishermen when in 1915, the city leased the officially named Broad Channel Island to Pierre Noel, who subleased it to the Broad Channel Corporation, which he ran. The company made 10-year subleases to private individuals for the development of summer bungalows and houses.
Ruff day for Saks Fifth Avenue shopper bitten by dog
This was one ruff shopping trip. Joseph Curatolo’s excursion to the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Midtown turned into a dog day afternoon when another shopper’s 54-pound pooch chomped his leg. “I wasn’t going to a junkyard! I wasn’t walking through Central Park. I was on the sixth floor of the men’s department of f–king Saks Fifth Avenue!” Curatolo, 68, told The Post. Curatolo said his leashed assailant — Wally– belonged to a 57-year-old “Midtown guy” who was shopping with his wife, who also had a dog. “I’m four feet from this couple and all of a sudden this man’s dog bites me …...
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
Stunning raven-haired duo rob woman on Brooklyn subway platform
A raven-haired female crime duo robbed a 38-year-old woman on a Brooklyn subway platform by bumping into her as a ruse while swiping her wallet, cash and cards, cops said Sunday. Police released video and photos of the well-manicured thieves wanted in the grand larceny, which occurred 4:20 p.m. Nov. 16 on the northbound Q train platform inside the Atlantic Avenue Terminal. The victim was waiting for a train when one of the strangers approached her and began speaking to her in a language she didn’t understand, cops said. At the same time, the other woman bumped into her from behind. The two...
Comments / 0