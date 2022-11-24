Read full article on original website
Imran Khan calls off Islamabad march in first public appearance since being shot
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has announced that his party is quitting all regional and national assemblies, condemning the country’s “corrupt system” as he made his first public appearance after an assassination attempt on his life earlier this month.In a surprise move, Mr Khan also made a U-turn on his demand for snap early elections in Pakistan, something for which he has aggressively campaigned since being ousted from office in April.And Mr Khan also called an end to his party’s protest march on the capital, the demonstration he was taking part in when he was shot earlier in November,...
Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country
BEIJING (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about 300 protesters,...
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from their national flag. The decision by the U.S. Soccer Federation adds yet-another political firestorm to the Middle East’s first World Cup, one which organizers had hoped would be spared of off-the-field controversies. It also comes as the U.S. faces Iran in a decisive World Cup match, which was already freighted by the decades of enmity between the two countries and the nationwide protests now challenging Tehran’s theocratic government.
AP News Summary at 12:18 p.m. EST
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms. WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that the new units were more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses. Most election-related fraud cases already are investigated and prosecuted at the local level. The absence of widespread fraud is important because the lies surrounding the 2020 election spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies have penetrated deeply into the Republican Party and eroded trust in elections.
