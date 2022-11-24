Read full article on original website
T&A's auto service holds 4th annual turkey dinner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this season of giving T&A's auto service held their 4th annual turkey dinner. The auto shop located on staples put on quite a spread with all the fixings of a traditional thanksgiving meal. It was a big turnout, and they say they are getting...
mysoutex.com
Hunters can help feed needy
Hunters are being encouraged to donate deer meat to local food banks for the holiday season. Micaela Stewart, Coastal Bend Food Bank of Corpus Christi talked about the need for donations with the holidays right around the corner. When asked about hunters donating meat, she said “We appreciate any kind...
Finishing touches put on Christmas tree in Downtown Corpus Christi in preparation for lighting ceremony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tree is up, the ornaments are in place and as of Tuesday, the star is shining on top of the H-E-B Christmas Tree at Water's Edge Park. It is ready for this weekend when the tree will be lit for the whole city to enjoy for the holidays.
mysoutex.com
Honoring those who served
Harry Heil got away from the Veterans Day ceremony on the Goliad County Courthouse lawn with plenty of time to make it to his regular afternoon coffee with his pals at The Texan. Heil, 97, was honored during the event, which he watched most of from the driver’s seat of...
Support Corpus Christi business owners with 'Shop Small Crawl' this Small Business Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving is over and it is officially Christmas season. As of Friday, you have about 29 days left to shop and 3NEWS wants you to think small. Small Business Saturday is your chance to support the business owners who are also your neighbors, who put their heart and soul into their work and help the local economy thrive.
Plumbing experts provide tips to make sure your drains are running smoothly
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving might be over, but the busy season for plumbers is just getting started. Drum Plumbing and Backflow has been in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and every year they see the same issues around the holidays. "People are having a lot of company in...
No days off for CCFD as they respond to Thanksgiving emergencies
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are no days off for first responders. 3NEWS got a chance to ride along with The Corpus Christi Fire Department as they responded to Thanksgiving Day emergencies. The captain of Station 10, Thomas Cruz spoke with 3NEWS and said, "For everybody at home, it's...
A TRIO coming your way helping you attain higher education thanks to Del Mar College
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a new program to Del Mar College. It was borne out of helping people in South Texas obtain their educational and career goals. The TRIO EOC program offers services such as Alternative Education Tuition Payment, College Admission Testing fees,...
mysoutex.com
RHS grad excited to serve county
Dr. Jacob Cobb always wanted to come back home. Cobb will get the opportunity twice a month when he will be offering his obstetrician services at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic. “One of the goals I have always had was to get back close to home and serve...
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
KIII TV3
Sunny, dry and cool Saturday in Corpus Christi
Behind an overnight cold front, conditions are breezy and cool across the Coastal Bend. More sun in store for the weekend.
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
KIII TV3
Bald eagle with injured wing rescued in San Patricio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bald eagle was rescued in San Patricio County Monday after being found perched on a bush near a rural road with an injured wing, and the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page. Wildlife rescuers with the ARK...
KSAT 12
Viral video shows someone clinging to H-E-B truck on Texas highway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A viral video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows someone clinging to the back of an H-E-B truck on a highway in Corpus Christi. Miguel Llanas posted the video with the caption “Corpus at its finest.”. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that the incident was...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath. Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.
