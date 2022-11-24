ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

Hunters can help feed needy

Hunters are being encouraged to donate deer meat to local food banks for the holiday season. Micaela Stewart, Coastal Bend Food Bank of Corpus Christi talked about the need for donations with the holidays right around the corner. When asked about hunters donating meat, she said “We appreciate any kind...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Honoring those who served

Harry Heil got away from the Veterans Day ceremony on the Goliad County Courthouse lawn with plenty of time to make it to his regular afternoon coffee with his pals at The Texan. Heil, 97, was honored during the event, which he watched most of from the driver’s seat of...
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

RHS grad excited to serve county

Dr. Jacob Cobb always wanted to come back home. Cobb will get the opportunity twice a month when he will be offering his obstetrician services at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic. “One of the goals I have always had was to get back close to home and serve...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
High School Football PRO

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy