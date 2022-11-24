ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.3%...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UNP - Free Report) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained...
Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CTAS - Free Report) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained 9.83% over the...
CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX - Free Report) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 11.32% over the past...
KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KBH - Free Report) closed at $30.86, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 7.33% over...
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PTSI - Free Report) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ZS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the...
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market

Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
AutoZone (AZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AZO - Free Report) closed at $2,501, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote. StoneX’s shares...
Should Value Investors Buy USA Truck (USAK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Is Clearfield (CLFD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

CLFD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clearfield is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?

ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. e.l.f. Beauty is one of 201 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group...
Is RPM International (RPM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

RPM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. RPM International is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Lattice (LSCC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

AMAL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 885 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
First Hawaiian (FHB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

FHB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...

