The Indiana Hoosiers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 10.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. IU and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO