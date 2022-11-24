CLFD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clearfield is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

1 DAY AGO