ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.3%...
Zacks.com

Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CTAS - Free Report) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained 9.83% over the...
Zacks.com

P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PTSI - Free Report) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

AutoZone (AZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AZO - Free Report) closed at $2,501, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had...
Zacks.com

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UNP - Free Report) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained...
Zacks.com

KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KBH - Free Report) closed at $30.86, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 7.33% over...
Zacks.com

Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves

SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com

CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CSX - Free Report) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 11.32% over the past...
Zacks.com

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for GreenSky (GSKY) Stock

GreenSky appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this financial technology company is...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ASM International NV (ASMIY) Now

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
Zacks.com

3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market

Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.06%. A...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com

Lattice (LSCC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy USA Truck (USAK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote. StoneX’s shares...
Zacks.com

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GNLN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $11.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Why TopBuild (BLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

GLAD - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy