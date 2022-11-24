Police: Injured man ‘shot several times’ drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance.

The man was located at a gas station in the 3600 block of South Town Center and told the clerk he was shot several times, according to Metro police.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers are looking for a location as to where the shooting may have occurred.

The suspect involved has not been located at this time, police stated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

