Police: Injured man ‘shot several times’ drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance.
The man was located at a gas station in the 3600 block of South Town Center and told the clerk he was shot several times, according to Metro police.
The man was then taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers are looking for a location as to where the shooting may have occurred.
The suspect involved has not been located at this time, police stated.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
