The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO