FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million
950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
floridaweekly.com
FARMERS MARKETS
Farmers market season has begun in Southwest Florida. The seasonal markets offer a wide selection of produce, seafood, plants, crafts, jewelry, tasty fare and more. Due to the hurricane, some markets are not open or have changed locations. FRIDAY. Happy Hour Marketplace 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., 361 Dr. Martin...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Reentry Passes for Businesses Reopening on Sanibel and Captiva
On Monday, Nov. 28, brick-and-mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva islands may obtain authorization for employees to access the islands by following six steps. Below are the six steps according to the City of Sanibel. The Sanibel or Captiva business (brick and mortar) must provide the City...
businessobserverfl.com
SWFL Bank names Charlotte County area market president
Joe Cataldo has been named Englewood Market President for Englewood Bank & Trust, where he will oversee the Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Englewood branches. “Englewood is a people-focused, tight-knit community,” Englewood Bank & Trust CEO Jake Crews says in a press release. “Joe’s involvement in the community and history in banking gives me confidence that he will continue to grow the culture of banking we have been providing in Englewood for many years.”
businessobserverfl.com
Opera executive's first performance is an (Ian) comeback story
Hurricane recovery becomes the first item on Laura Burns’s to-do list in her new leadership role at Opera Naples. Key takeaway: New Opera Naples Executive Director Laura Burns had a start to her career like no other, being greeted by Hurricane Ian in her first week. Core challenge: Keeping...
wlrn.org
Ian still haunts Southwest Florida, the future for sea turtles, and America's detention system
Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Southwest Florida, destroying the livelihoods of many and affecting the region’s ecosystem. Weeks after the storm made landfall, residents are still feeling its effects. On this week's special edition of The Florida Roundup, we revisited some of the impactful coverage of Ian's aftermath by...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
Florida Weekly
STARability Foundation’s STAR Store reopens, holiday events scheduled
The STAR Store & Studio, STARability Foundation’s upscale resale shop, re-opened on Nov. 8, after being closed for approximately six weeks following Hurricane Ian. Located in the Naples Design District, the STAR Store & Studio incurred about six inches of water intrusion, causing damage to resale inventory. Volunteers, including STARability staff and community partners, such as Sweet Art Finishes Inc. and Arthrex, spent more than 40 hours replacing drywall, restoring baseboards, repainting floors and walls, and resetting the store with inventory from offsite storage units.
WINKNEWS.com
Shooting at Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres
Lee County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shell gas station in Lehigh Acres off Homestead Road on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an isolated shooting investigation is underway at the Shell gas station in Lehigh Acres. Several deputies have been guarding the scene while the investigation...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children
The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
Marconews.com
A dance with Mother Nature: Hideaway dredging project balances human, natural aims
The Tigertail/Sand Dollar habitat was already in trouble – and then Hurricane Ian blew through. Now a roughly $4 million project is underway to restore the health of the system and water flow – but the work is under the gun to be completed before the beginning of nesting season for sea turtles and birds on May 1.
Florida Weekly
Aura’s Residences Designed For Today’s Living
Since its launch, the spectacular amenities available at Aura at Metropolitan Naples have been one of the main reasons for its popularity with buyers – and why so many of them have decided to make the 15-story high-rise tower near downtown Naples their new home. In addition to its...
Mobile home residents move back in after debris removed in Englewood
Residents at an Englewood mobile home park are thankful this Thanksgiving, after dangerous utility poles and cables knocked down by Hurricane Ian have been cleaned up. Now they can move back home.
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick announces Dec. 7 grand opening in Estero
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at 10151 Estero Town Commons Place in Estero. Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, the Estero location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the second location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and four additional locations are coming soon. The restaurant’s menu consists of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
floridaweekly.com
City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun
The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
coastalbreezenews.com
Bayshore Lights Up
Bayshore residents and businesses took time off from Hurricane recovery to Light up Bayshore, their first tree lighting celebration. Local dignitaries included Dan Rodriguez, Deputy County Manager; outgoing Commissioner Penny Taylor and Commissioner Elect Daniel Kowal. But the biggest guest of honor was Santa himself, arriving in style on an East Naples Fire Truck. Family fun activities included writing letters to Santa and our troops and making ornaments. Young and old christened a cutout Christmas tree with their handprints while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. There was music, carolers and a kids “turn on the tree” countdown. The event, which promises to become a tradition, was sponsored by the Collier County Community Redevelopment Agency, Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Area and Bayshore Beautification MSTU.
