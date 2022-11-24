ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance

FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Champions For Learning announces Collier County Teachers of Distinction

Champions for Learning announced the 2022-2023 Teachers of Distinction for Collier County. As part of the Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Program, each school in Collier County Public Schools has the opportunity to nominate a teacher and best practice to highlight on behalf of their school. From this group of 60 Teachers of Distinction (see below for full list) from 58 Collier County schools, Champions For Learning’s community-based selection committee identifies the Golden Apple recipients.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
stnonline.com

Florida School Districts Relied on Resiliency to Rebound from Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf coast in late September, school district transportation departments kicked into gear, transporting students home safely, fueling and securing the buses, and preparing some buses to transport evacuees to local shelters. One of the hardest hit areas would be Lee County, which encompasses Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Opera executive's first performance is an (Ian) comeback story

Hurricane recovery becomes the first item on Laura Burns’s to-do list in her new leadership role at Opera Naples. Key takeaway: New Opera Naples Executive Director Laura Burns had a start to her career like no other, being greeted by Hurricane Ian in her first week. Core challenge: Keeping...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SWFL Bank names Charlotte County area market president

Joe Cataldo has been named Englewood Market President for Englewood Bank & Trust, where he will oversee the Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Englewood branches. “Englewood is a people-focused, tight-knit community,” Englewood Bank & Trust CEO Jake Crews says in a press release. “Joe’s involvement in the community and history in banking gives me confidence that he will continue to grow the culture of banking we have been providing in Englewood for many years.”
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Help victims of Hurricane Ian

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Though the Island didn’t suffer major damage due to Hurricane Ian, some of its southern neighbors weren’t so lucky. While many want to help victims of the storm in Fort Myers, Sanibel, Captiva and other affected areas, some good intentions may not be the best intentions logistically.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Families in need receive Thanksgiving meals

Fresh Thanksgiving meals were delivered to thirteen families in need by volunteers in Southwest Florida. Deborah Mecalo knows what the meaning of Thanksgiving is. “I am thankful for everybody that I have met throughout this journey because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be this far as I am now,” Mecalo said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy