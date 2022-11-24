ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Marconews.com

Now You Know: House decorating contest schedule announced

Details for the 29th Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest have been announced. Preliminary judging will be done between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m., Dec. 12, 13 and 14. Homeowners are instructed to have their lights on all three nights to ensure that the judges may view all properties. The Final Judging...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses. Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian. “We do expect a lot of people because they support...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Ian, record inflation, Salvation Army needs volunteers more than ever

In this season of giving, the Salvation Army hopes people in Southwest Florida will give their time to help raise money for families in need during the holidays. Soon, you’ll hear familiar bells ringing in front of grocery stores and shops, with volunteers spreading holiday cheer and hoping you’ll drop some bills or loose change in to the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples

A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shoppers flock to Coconut Point Mall for Black Friday deals

It’s the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Walkways were bustling with people, and parking lots were packed. Shoppers headed out to centers like Coconut Point to hopefully catch some deals for the holidays. “I got a couple of blouses here. This is for the wintertime, and I got...
ESTERO, FL
Florida Weekly

Join in for “Discoveries After Dusk” at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Discover the magic of the swamp after dusk. A special event will be held at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 that invites visitors of all ages to learn about the nighttime activities of wildlife, including raccoons, bats, moths, owls, and more. From...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sosa family nearing homelessness gets Thanksgiving miracle

A family displaced by Hurricane Ian, on the edge of homelessness, was given a gift on Thanksgiving day from an anonymous donor, to help them push through the tough times. The Sosa family has a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after a number of WINK News viewers reached out wanting to help the family of five.
NAPLES, FL
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

12901 McGregor Blvd., #6, Fort Myers; 239-466-GOOD (4663) or www.cravemenu.com. Yes, it’s Thanksgiving and everyone is talking turkey. But you never can have too much turkey, right? CRaVE offers the Pilgrim, a sandwich with all of the flavors of Thanksgiving and Christmas combined year-round. Mashed potatoes are sauteed to a beautiful brown, like a patty, before being stacked with the turkey, stuffing and cranberry. There also are tasty Reubens, as well as meatloaf sandwiches, a Monte Cristo, a Mrs. Cristo (with fried egg), and filet mignon sandwich on garlic toast with a bourbon glaze.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

RSW filled with travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

Southwest Florida International Airport’s parking lots are filled with Thanksgiving travelers. The holiday is one of the busiest for travel. Despite that, the people WINK News spoke with weren’t feeling the stress of holiday travel. Many said they were prepared for it to be busy and gave themselves extra time.
FORT MYERS, FL

