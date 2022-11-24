12901 McGregor Blvd., #6, Fort Myers; 239-466-GOOD (4663) or www.cravemenu.com. Yes, it’s Thanksgiving and everyone is talking turkey. But you never can have too much turkey, right? CRaVE offers the Pilgrim, a sandwich with all of the flavors of Thanksgiving and Christmas combined year-round. Mashed potatoes are sauteed to a beautiful brown, like a patty, before being stacked with the turkey, stuffing and cranberry. There also are tasty Reubens, as well as meatloaf sandwiches, a Monte Cristo, a Mrs. Cristo (with fried egg), and filet mignon sandwich on garlic toast with a bourbon glaze.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO