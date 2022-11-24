Read full article on original website
Prep Basketball Recap for Nov. 25, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day after Thanksgiving may have been filled with leftovers in the refrigerator but it was also filled with hoops in central Illinois. Among the winners in boys hoops: Metamora, Morton, Bloomington, Central Catholic, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield and Peoria Christian. Metamora, Morton, Washington and Elmwood were among the girls basketball winners. […]
Nazareth Academy Holds On To Beat Peoria High for 5A Football Title, 45-44
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WMBD) — Peoria High fell a point short. Nazareth Academy stopped Malachi Washington on a two-point conversion with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter game and held to beat the Lions, 45-44, in a thrilling class 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday. Washington carried […]
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament roundup: Prairie Central wins title
GIBSON CITY – Prairie Central won the championship game of the 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday. The Hawks won the title game via 63-42 score over Iroquois West. Dylan Bazzell, Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each scored in double figures for Prairie Central (4-0) with 15,...
tspr.org
90.7 FM down in Galesburg
Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
25newsnow.com
Disney Princess - The Concert star Syndee Winters gives insight into the upcoming concert of a lifetime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - RaShaun Haynes had the opportunity to sit down with Broadway star Syndee Winters, where she gave insight into Disney Princess - The Concert, coming to the Peoria Civic Center December 2nd. Tickets for the event start at $25 and are available at peoriaciviccenter.com.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
Knox County hunters have successful first weekend of firearm deer hunting season
Hunters in Knox County had a very successful first weekend of the firearm deer hunting season. According to preliminary numbers released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this week, Knox County hunters bagged 737 head of deer in the first three days of the firearm season. That’s up from 720 last year and 686 in 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
Gas prices drop at record-setting rates: report
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to drop around the country, and Peoria is no different: local drivers saw the average price per gallon fall 16 cents this week to average $3.82 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are...
wgil.com
Long Time Register-Mail Editor Tom Martin Leaving For Quad Cities
Register-Mail editor Tom Martin is starting a new venture as editor of the Quad City Times and the Argus-Dispatch. He spent 19 years as editor of the Register-Mail. Tom and former co-worker Jay Redfern joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his time here and his new gig.
1470 WMBD
Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
977wmoi.com
Person Struck Near North Main & US-34 Intersection in Monmouth
On 11-23-22 at approximately 10:15pm, a person who was walking in the traffic lanes was struck by a vehicle East of the N. Main St. and US34 intersection. This occurred in the East bound lanes of traffic. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The person who was struck was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
KWQC
Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires, one on Friday night, and the second early Saturday morning, according to Galesburg Fire Chief Randy Hovind. Fire officials say crews responded to the 1000 block of Garden Lane at 8:44 p.m. Friday. Firefighters on scene saw heavy...
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
