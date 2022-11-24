ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Recap for Nov. 25, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day after Thanksgiving may have been filled with leftovers in the refrigerator but it was also filled with hoops in central Illinois. Among the winners in boys hoops: Metamora, Morton, Bloomington, Central Catholic, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield and Peoria Christian. Metamora, Morton, Washington and Elmwood were among the girls basketball winners. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament roundup: Prairie Central wins title

GIBSON CITY – Prairie Central won the championship game of the 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday. The Hawks won the title game via 63-42 score over Iroquois West. Dylan Bazzell, Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each scored in double figures for Prairie Central (4-0) with 15,...
GIBSON CITY, IL
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroys South Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas prices drop at record-setting rates: report

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to drop around the country, and Peoria is no different: local drivers saw the average price per gallon fall 16 cents this week to average $3.82 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are...
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Long Time Register-Mail Editor Tom Martin Leaving For Quad Cities

Register-Mail editor Tom Martin is starting a new venture as editor of the Quad City Times and the Argus-Dispatch. He spent 19 years as editor of the Register-Mail. Tom and former co-worker Jay Redfern joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his time here and his new gig.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Person Struck Near North Main & US-34 Intersection in Monmouth

On 11-23-22 at approximately 10:15pm, a person who was walking in the traffic lanes was struck by a vehicle East of the N. Main St. and US34 intersection. This occurred in the East bound lanes of traffic. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The person who was struck was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires, one on Friday night, and the second early Saturday morning, according to Galesburg Fire Chief Randy Hovind. Fire officials say crews responded to the 1000 block of Garden Lane at 8:44 p.m. Friday. Firefighters on scene saw heavy...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy