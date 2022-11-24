Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim
A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
25newsnow.com
Eureka native celebrates 106 birthday this Thanksgiving
EUREKA (25 News Now) - Turkey is the highlight of Thanksgiving meals for most, but for one Eureka woman it’s cake. Anna McCloud is celebrating her 106 birthday this Thanksgiving. McCloud lives in Eureka and is a proud native. As she reflects on her life so far, McCloud highlights...
kymkemp.com
10 Tips From the Sheriff’s Department to Keep Your Packages Safe This Holiday Season
Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Online shopping this Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Make sure you protect your new arrivals from porch pirates!. 📦 Here’s 10 tips to keep your packages safe this holiday season📦. 1️⃣ Don’t let your packages sit. Track deliveries online and confirm...
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries
A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka
On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
kymkemp.com
The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907
Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
kymkemp.com
Emergency Personnel on the Scene of a Two-Vehicle Accident at 14th & C Streets
14th Street in Eureka is closed at C Street after a two-vehicle collision around 12:15 p.m. on November 22. An emergency dispatcher requested medical respond to the scene, stating that one of the involved parties, possibly a passenger, was suffering a seizure. Eureka Police Department and Humboldt Bay Fire are...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
North Coast Journal
Latest Election Results: Cervantes Takes the Win, Earth Flag Appears Ready to Fly High
With around 1,000 or so ballots left to count, the Humboldt County Elections Office released its third post-election report today that pretty much cements races across the county. With no real changes overall, the two big flips — the Ward 3 seat on the Eureka City Council and the Earth...
kymkemp.com
Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
lostcoastoutpost.com
This Flaming White Sedan Across From Winco is Gonna Impact Traffic on Harris for a While
A few moments ago, a white sedan across the street in Winco went up in flames. Humboldt Bay Fire is on the scene. They’ve called Eureka Police to come provide traffic control. Thanks to a reader for these photos and the video below.
kymkemp.com
Coastal Flooding Advisory for Humboldt Bay Today
High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to a half of foot of saltwater inundation of ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Areas typically impacted by coastal flooding include King Salmon, Jackson Ranch Road, and other low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Flooding may occur an hour or two before and after high tide is reached.
North Coast Journal
'We Will Not Hide'
These past few difficult weeks bring tears to our veils. Our hearts are heavy with painful pulsing brought by violence. Hurting people brought hate and violence to our Oct. 23 Redwood Pride event at Jefferson Community Center, shouting at participants. Hurting people brought hate into our civic centers and continue to shout deeply misguided, privileged attacks into the echo chambers of the internet. We feel vulnerable because we are human. Human can be a very hard thing to be sometimes. We need each other because we are the mirrors for our own humanity. Even when the pain of it all feels like too much sometimes, we see you and you are loved. You, our beloved Dearly Queerlies, are who we are always looking for!
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7 p.m.: Photos] Homicide Suspect Captured After Crash on Mitchell Heights Road
In what multiple readers described as a intense pursuit, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s department captured a homicide suspect who crashed on Mitchell Heights after a chase on Harrison and Myrtle about 2:15 p.m. One reader, Alli Adams, told us that she saw “[t]wo black SUVs, with a CHP SUV...
kymkemp.com
Woman Extricated from Multi-Vehicle Crash on Broadway
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and West Henderson Street in Eureka that occurred just before midnight. According to scanner traffic, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles, but she was extricated from the vehicle around 12:10 a.m. Medical personnel at the scene reported that “she’s unresponsive but breathing.”
Comments / 0