Hoopa, CA

kymkemp.com

BBQ Fundraiser at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department for Injured Tree-Falling Accident Victim

A BBQ Fundraising event will be held at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department on December 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit Brian French, an eight-year volunteer at the Mad River – Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and his 11-year-old son. Brian was seriously injured when a tree he was cutting landed on him at the end of September, causing a severe brain bleed. Brian has pulled through, but the lasting effects of the brain injury are unknown at this time.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced

Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
TRINIDAD, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community

After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
GARBERVILLE, CA
25newsnow.com

Eureka native celebrates 106 birthday this Thanksgiving

EUREKA (25 News Now) - Turkey is the highlight of Thanksgiving meals for most, but for one Eureka woman it’s cake. Anna McCloud is celebrating her 106 birthday this Thanksgiving. McCloud lives in Eureka and is a proud native. As she reflects on her life so far, McCloud highlights...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Single Vehicle Accident Near Korbel; Minor Injuries

A single vehicle traffic collision has been reported off near Korbel just before 11 a.m. on November 26. Blue Lake Fire, Arcata Fire and City Ambulance were requested to the scene of the accident located on Maple Creek Road approximately two miles past Korbel. The incident commander at the scene...
KORBEL, CA
krcrtv.com

Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure

Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
kymkemp.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian in Eureka

On November 26 scanner traffic indicated that a traffic accident had occurred near H Street and Harris Street in Eureka. At approximately 6:44 p.m. a report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian accident had occurred. Eureka Police Department and City Ambulance were requested to the scene. The vehicle reportedly involved...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

The North Jetty’s Turbulent Seas Laid the SS Corona to Rest in 1907

Passenger ship Corona faced off with the Humboldt Bay in tumultuous seas and lost. The 966-ton steamer was just nineteen years old when it was wrecked on March 1, 1907, on the north jetty of Humboldt Bay. The wreckage laid upon the massive boulders of the north jetty, rotting where she ran aground, her wreckage visible until the early 1970s.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022

Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fawn is Looking for a Forever Home

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Fawn. I am a spayed female, tan Chihuahua – Smooth Coated....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Coastal Flooding Advisory for Humboldt Bay Today

High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to a half of foot of saltwater inundation of ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Areas typically impacted by coastal flooding include King Salmon, Jackson Ranch Road, and other low-lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Flooding may occur an hour or two before and after high tide is reached.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

'We Will Not Hide'

These past few difficult weeks bring tears to our veils. Our hearts are heavy with painful pulsing brought by violence. Hurting people brought hate and violence to our Oct. 23 Redwood Pride event at Jefferson Community Center, shouting at participants. Hurting people brought hate into our civic centers and continue to shout deeply misguided, privileged attacks into the echo chambers of the internet. We feel vulnerable because we are human. Human can be a very hard thing to be sometimes. We need each other because we are the mirrors for our own humanity. Even when the pain of it all feels like too much sometimes, we see you and you are loved. You, our beloved Dearly Queerlies, are who we are always looking for!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Extricated from Multi-Vehicle Crash on Broadway

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and West Henderson Street in Eureka that occurred just before midnight. According to scanner traffic, at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles, but she was extricated from the vehicle around 12:10 a.m. Medical personnel at the scene reported that “she’s unresponsive but breathing.”
EUREKA, CA

