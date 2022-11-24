I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.

REDFORD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO