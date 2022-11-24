Read full article on original website
A Place Called Pauley: An Adirondack History
In the autumn of 1917, the well-known hotel and sportsman’s lodge Pauley Place was torn down as part of New York’s pursuit to bring her wilderness back on the path to being forever wild. The hotel was in Arietta, one of the most remote sections of the southern Adirondacks.
John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy
On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
Holiday train to makes stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday will be making stops across northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30 minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice
WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George ousted in state semifinals by O’Neill
Not much was expected of the Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team in its' first year as a combined unit. The Wolverines were selected to finish in just fourth place in the Section II, Class C North Division. But Mike Perrone's squad not only exceeded expectations this season, they soared past them.
Potsdam passes resolution giving Raquette River legal rights
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Potsdam is taking environmental action to a new level. In early November the Potsdam Town Council unanimously passed a resolution granting the portion of the Raquette River that runs through the town a set of “natural rights.”. The resolution gives the...
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
Board requires dog-owner to build fence, board Otis elsewhere until completed
The Waitsfield Select Board has ordered AJ Wimble and Ashley Metevier to construct a fence large and sturdy enough to keep their 100-pound dog Otis on their North Road property and to board him at a friend’s house until the fence is constructed. But if at any time in...
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
Lake George man charged with felony assault
A Lake George man is facing felony assault charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident Tuesday night at 3328 State Route 9. Through an investigation, they arrested 30-year-old Trey Laraway for a violent altercation inside the apartment with a female. He is...
Plattsburgh man arrested for $3k store theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Randy D. Steady, 42, with third-degree grand larceny for the theft from an undisclosed business. Steady, who is currently...
