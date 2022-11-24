Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s seismic leap is giving NBA card investors the win they need from Thunder star

Read full article on original website
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Celtics exec Brad Stevens breaks silence on Jaylen Brown backlash over Kyrie Irving, Kanye West support
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on ‘fun’ after Billy Donovan challenged Bulls stars
There were stretches during the 2021-22 season where the Chicago Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, owned the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls ended up falling off, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference and promptly getting eliminated in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks. Alas, that trend...
LeBron James sends subtle Myles Turner trade hint to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.
LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR: […] The post LeBron James reacts to doppelganger playing for Cameroon at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing. Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And […] The post Markelle Fultz’s Magic season debut could come in revenge game vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James sounds off after emphatic ending to shooting slump
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had his best game of the 2022-23 season so far with his 39-point explosion against the San Antonio Spurs. More than his high-level production, though, what stood out from the game was his big-shooting night. Prior to Saturday’s game, James had only shot 24.0...
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic
Last week, the Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss to the Orlando Magic, 108-107. It was an opportunity for Nikola Vucevic to face off against his former team, which unsurprisingly, drew out all sorts of narratives pertaining to his previous spell with Orlando. The critics went hard on Vucevic and the Bulls after the loss, […] The post Bulls star Nikola Vucevic slaps critics with harsh reality over desire to undo trade with Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s endearing 3-on-3 challenge vs. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaq
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not just one of the best players in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar also happens to be a real-life MVP. Giannis has turned out to be a great dad to his two kids — and it’s not just about the dad jokes either. At this point, it is clear that the proud father sees a bright basketball future ahead for his two young sons.
‘I’m cool’: Knicks star RJ Barrett’s ice-cold reaction to harsh criticism over recent shooting slump
The New York Knicks have lost three out of their last four games, and there’s no denying that RJ Barrett’s production — or the lack thereof — has been a key factor behind this team’s recent slump. Barrett had a brutal stretch last week where...
Lakers’ Dennis Schroder gets brutally honest on taking over Patrick Beverley’s starting spot
Dennis Schroder got his first start of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, 105-94. The 29-year-old took the starting spot of Patrick Beverley, who himself was serving out the first out of a three-game suspension for forcefully shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground during LA’s last game.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022
Two teams that find themselves in the upper echelon of the Western Conference will meet with major standings implications on the line. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Suns prediction and pick will be made. The Jazz got off to a frenzied start to begin the season, but since then, Utah has […] The post NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/26/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
RUMOR: Tobias Harris’ future with Sixers gets telling update amid trade rumors swirling
The rumor mill on Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been quite active again of late, which does not come as a huge surprise at this point. Tyrese Maxey has made a strong claim as the third star in the Sixers Big 3 along with Joel Embiid and James Harden, which to some extent, has […] The post RUMOR: Tobias Harris’ future with Sixers gets telling update amid trade rumors swirling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
