Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s seismic leap is giving NBA card investors the win they need from Thunder star

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO