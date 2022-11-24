Person attacked with golf club at People’s Park in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. ( KRON ) — UC Berkeley said someone was struck in the head with a golf club at the People’s Park Housing Construction Site on Wednesday.

According to UC Berkeley’s WarnMe system, the attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the south side of the park’s construction site. The victim was treated at the scene and was not hospitalized.

The suspect was described as a 35-to-40-year-old female who stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. She has short hair and was wearing a black top with black and blue sweatpants.

There has been no official statement as to whether the attack was random or targeted.

People’s Park was the site of protests in August after a judge ordered that a homeless encampment could be removed so the university can build a housing project on the ground. The park sits three blocks south of UC Berkeley’s campus.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s attack is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.

