Person attacked with golf club at People’s Park in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. ( KRON ) — UC Berkeley said someone was struck in the head with a golf club at the People’s Park Housing Construction Site on Wednesday.Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon
According to UC Berkeley’s WarnMe system, the attack happened at about 7:15 p.m. on the south side of the park’s construction site. The victim was treated at the scene and was not hospitalized.
The suspect was described as a 35-to-40-year-old female who stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. She has short hair and was wearing a black top with black and blue sweatpants.
There has been no official statement as to whether the attack was random or targeted.
KRON ON is streaming news live now
People’s Park was the site of protests in August after a judge ordered that a homeless encampment could be removed so the university can build a housing project on the ground. The park sits three blocks south of UC Berkeley’s campus.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s attack is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 2