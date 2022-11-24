Read full article on original website
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
More businesses will open this week on Sanibel and Captiva
SANIBEL, Fla. – Starting Monday, November 28th, brick & mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva Island can do so, but first they must get permission to do so from the city. Matt Asen owns Timbers Restaurant and The Sanibel Grill and has served the Sanibel community since the early 90’s.
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Annual ‘Holiday Nights’ event returns to Edison & Ford Estates after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Despite nearly a quarter of a million dollars in damages from Hurricane Ian to the Edison and Ford Estates, the annual ‘Holiday Nights’ kicked off Friday evening at the historic site. Edison Ford CEO Mike Flanders said most of the damage caused by...
Collier Community Foundation Hurricane Relief Update
We are now at seven weeks since Hurricane Ian left his indelible mark on our community. And for only the third time on record, another November hurricane, Nicole, simultaneously formed in the Atlantic while Ian was still wreaking havoc and destruction. While we breathed a sigh of relief that Nicole was not much more than a nuisance on this coast, we understand and sympathize with our east coast friends as they clean up and recover.
Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed
Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
Man wanted for grand theft at KFC in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for grand theft at KFC in Bonita Springs. The man in the yellow t-shirt in the video above removed a backpack containing a Nikon D7500 camera, three Nikon lenses, and a passport at the KFC located at 28200 S Tamiami Trail.
Coast Guard rescues man and dog near Boca Grande
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) saved a man and his dog Friday night near Boca Grande after the man radioed for help. Commercial salvage took care of the vessel, and luckily no injuries were reported, according to USCG.
St. Matthew’s House feeds more than 6,000 people during Thanksgiving holiday
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Employees, volunteers, and donors alike at St. Matthew’s House in Collier County have spent the last few weeks very busy. “We are just opening the doors to everyone who is hungry,” said Steve Brooder, the CEO of St. Matthew’s House. “We welcome them to come in. We know this can be a tough time, this can be a tough season for a lot of people to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table.”
Cape Coral family bringing back Christmas giveaway despite damages from Ian
On Friday, Tony Kuhlenschmidt said his family is bringing back the Christmas present giveaway, where last year, they gave out over 100 presents to families in need.
Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building
NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
Lee County Mosquito Control adding more traps to capture dangerous species
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve noticed more mosquitoes than usual this time of year, you’re not alone. It’s why Eric Jackson and his crews at Lee County Mosquito Control are on a mission to find aedes aegypti. Those are the ones that carry dengue fever and other diseases.
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
LCSO investigates shooting at Lehigh Acres gas station
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a gas station in Lehigh Acres. Deputies swarmed the Shell gas station on Homestead Road. Our crews on scene say the gas station is taped off with crime scene tape. LCSO said this is an...
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
