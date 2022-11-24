ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Collier Community Foundation Hurricane Relief Update

We are now at seven weeks since Hurricane Ian left his indelible mark on our community. And for only the third time on record, another November hurricane, Nicole, simultaneously formed in the Atlantic while Ian was still wreaking havoc and destruction. While we breathed a sigh of relief that Nicole was not much more than a nuisance on this coast, we understand and sympathize with our east coast friends as they clean up and recover.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed

Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man wanted for grand theft at KFC in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for grand theft at KFC in Bonita Springs. The man in the yellow t-shirt in the video above removed a backpack containing a Nikon D7500 camera, three Nikon lenses, and a passport at the KFC located at 28200 S Tamiami Trail.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC 2

St. Matthew’s House feeds more than 6,000 people during Thanksgiving holiday

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Employees, volunteers, and donors alike at St. Matthew’s House in Collier County have spent the last few weeks very busy. “We are just opening the doors to everyone who is hungry,” said Steve Brooder, the CEO of St. Matthew’s House. “We welcome them to come in. We know this can be a tough time, this can be a tough season for a lot of people to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table.”
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building

NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
NAPLES, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy