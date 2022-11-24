Read full article on original website
Related
My Therapist Told Me To Sleep With A Teddy Bear. I Had No Idea How Much It'd Change My Life.
"That first night ... I said out loud, 'I’ve hit an all-time low.' But something amazing started to happen over those first few weeks of sleeping with a stuffed animal."
Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes
My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
Comments / 0