Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect

Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
Gauff, Bouchard and other top tennis stars celebrate Thanksgiving

This week was thanksgiving week with many tennis players celebrating the holiday and we bring you the highlights of it. A predominantly North American holiday, thanksgiving is widely celebrated in America and Canada with many tennis players participating as well. It's a time when families get together and have a feast celebrating the blessings they have in life.
Crown Princess of Spain has supposed crush on Barcelona starlet Gavi

Gavi has been winning the hearts of many Barcelona and Spain fans for just over a year, since he made the jump to senior football, not least those of the royal family in Spain. Diario AS say that Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the minute midfielder....

