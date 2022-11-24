Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Yardbarker
Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect
Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff, Bouchard and other top tennis stars celebrate Thanksgiving
This week was thanksgiving week with many tennis players celebrating the holiday and we bring you the highlights of it. A predominantly North American holiday, thanksgiving is widely celebrated in America and Canada with many tennis players participating as well. It's a time when families get together and have a feast celebrating the blessings they have in life.
Sporting News
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Yardbarker
Crown Princess of Spain has supposed crush on Barcelona starlet Gavi
Gavi has been winning the hearts of many Barcelona and Spain fans for just over a year, since he made the jump to senior football, not least those of the royal family in Spain. Diario AS say that Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the minute midfielder....
Comments / 0