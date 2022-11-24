ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Salvation Army kicks off donation season

By By LOGAN RAMSEY Bingham News Chronicle
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbBhG_0jM7gDst00

BLACKFOOT — The Salvation Army and Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, partners in helping those in need, held their annual Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff for the 2022 donation season Tuesday.

Organizers with the Salvation Army and SEICAA stood together in front of the SEICAA office in Blackfoot to announce the new donation season.

“It’s very significant because it helps to give awareness to the community in order to allow them to know the needs of the community,” said John Birks, captain of the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls. “There’s people that are in desperate need.”

The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to give their time and ring the bells to raise money for its humanitarian efforts. Volunteers ring the bells from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“In all of the counties across Idaho, there’s just never enough volunteers to fill all those days,” said Traci Hebdon, SEICAA’s Bingham County coordinator. “They keep the kettles operating every day of the week, besides Sundays. We don’t have the kettles operating during that time, but that’s a lot of hours to fill.

“There’s plenty of opportunity out there for people to do it on the weekends or after work. For those retired, I take my grandkids and we volunteer to ring bells as a family tradition. And that’s really fun for the kids. They ask me every year, ‘when are we going to do it, Grandma?’ So that’s really fun for us,” Hebdon said.

Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll has been volunteering to ring the bells for about four years and when his grandchildren were younger they would come with him.

“People just seem to get a smile on their face when they see the red kettle with somebody standing out there, sometimes in the very cold weather, ringing that bell,” Carroll said. “Sometimes you get a handful of change and sometimes (more). I had one guy who put in a $50 bill.”

Carroll said the man who donated the $50 bill said that he was pleased to do it because of the years his family had to rely on the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s efforts vary across different areas, but they broadly include rent and utility assistance, transportation and food. Birks said that most of its locations will have a food pantry of some sort

Birks said it “really depends upon the community that the Salvation Army serves to find out the needs of the community and then doing our best with the funds that we have to help support that community.”

In Bingham County, the funds collected stay in the county.

“We take a lot of pride in the fact that we do so well in our county and that we’re so supported by our community, and that’s because of the Salvation Army’s reputation, SEICAA’s reputation,” Hebdon said.

Hebdon said the people who receive that aid are income qualified, “So you can be sure that it’s people that really are in need of help.”

In Blackfoot there are six different kettles at five locations. The locations are Walmart, Ridley’s, Kesler’s, CAL Ranch and Walgreens.

Hebdon also pointed out that with many charities people who donate don’t know how much is actually going to people in need, and she said the Salvation Army only retains 10 percent, so 90 cents of every dollar goes out. She said the money that stays goes to salaries and administrative fees needed to run the group.

“I take a lot of pride in that because a lot of people don’t know how much of each dollar they donate goes to actually helping, and that’s a pretty high amount — 90 percent not for profit,” Hebdon said.

In Bingham County last year, the Red Kettle campaign raised $19,600 of its $20,000 per season goal, and even in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, she said they came very close to hitting that goal.

If people are interested in volunteering their time to help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals, people can go to signup.com/go/iQZjwax or call SEICCA at 208-785-1583.

Paul Bingham, a volunteer with the Salvation Army, spoke to the group and talked about his experience with the organization. Around eight or nine years ago he said that he was feeling like he needed to do something for the community.

“I was involved in my faith,” Bingham said, “but I wasn’t really involved in too many other things.”

One day when he came home from work he turned on the television to relax and watched what he described as a cheesy Hallmark Christmas special, about a man with anger issues who’s ordered by a judge to ring bells for the Salvation Army. Over the course of the film, the man sees how much they help people in need.

The next day, their house got a newspaper that had an advertisement for the Salvation Army. What was odd was that their house didn’t normally get the paper. He went to ring the bells, and he found that often there wouldn’t be a replacement to come after him.

At the end of the donation season, he asked if there was something he could do to help raise the amount of volunteers, then the next year he helped them get a website where people can sign up as well as approaching churches and businesses to ask if they could help with volunteering and the kettle donations went up by around $15,000.

“It just touches my heart every time I see people willing to talk and donate,” Bingham said. “Then you see those little kids and they put in their pennies. They’re building a tradition. The parents are building a tradition for those kids.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

16th annual Aid For Friends Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday

POCATELLO — The Aid For Friends 16th annual Homeless Awareness Encampment is Saturday and Sunday in Caldwell Park. The encampment’s goal is to inform the public about homelessness in this area as Aid For Friends celebrates its 38th year of service to Southeastern Idaho. Volunteers will sleep in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, eat a “soup kitchen” dinner and keep warm around a burn barrel to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Civil Air Patrol reflects on history after participation in Pocatello Veterans Day Parade

POCATELLO — The Civil Air Patrol in Pocatello reflects on its long history of supporting the community and training cadets after their participation in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12. Col. George Breshears, former wing commander for the state of Idaho, said the Civil Air Patrol was formed in 1941 right before the attack on Pearl Harbor. During the war, their task was to patrol the eastern coastline looking for German U-boats. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

IFPD officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 63-year old man is in the hospital after being shot during a scuffle with Idaho Falls Police Sunday night. Around 8pm, police responded to a welfare check at the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue. The man had reportedly made some suicidal statements. After a brief conversation, the man drew The post IFPD officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades

IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho and there’s something for everyone on the menu. The eatery has been around for 88 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Residents invited to give invocation at Pocatello City Council meetings

POCATELLO – The Pocatello City Council welcomes community members to give the invocation at upcoming meetings. Traditionally, City Council meetings are started with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an invocation. Previous invocations have been given in the form of a chant, inspirational message, meditation, moment of silence, motivational thought, or prayer. The purpose of the tradition is to ensure the meetings are started with a positive climate to promote open communication and interaction with the public.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Valley Wide Cooperative opens in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A cooperative designed to be a one stop shop for farmers, ranchers, and more recently opened up off the Interstate 86 exit in American Falls and is ready to fulfill needs of both community members and travelers alike. Valley Wide Cooperative, which moved into the 15,000-square-foot building previously known as the Kings Discount store, offers six fuel bays, a truck island, a convenient store, a full-service deli and a farm and ranch hardware store. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Putting a cold weather climbing theory to the test

When we left town last week to go rock climbing, the temperature was hovering around 10 degrees. When we parked our cars near the top of the desert cliffs west of American Falls, the temperature was about 20 degrees. Our group of eight people was about to test my theory...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Happyville Farm donates 10,000 servings of produce

After donating nearly 10,000 servings of farm-fresh and healthy local produce to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls in 2022, Happyville Farm recently celebrated ribbon cuttings for two highly anticipated additions to its farm. The farm, at 640 S. Saturn Ave., grows produce for low-income and food-insecure families in the Idaho Falls area and donates large portions of its crops to the Community Food Basket as well as to individual families in need. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta offering free Thanksgiving meals

POCATELLO — People in search of free Thanksgiving meals are encouraged to head to Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta on Pocatello Creek Road on Thursday. The eatery’s owner Nick Garcia is hosting his free Thanksgiving day luncheon at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm place to enjoy a home cooked meal is welcome to come, Garcia said. “I will be serving 18 turkeys, a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department retires two K-9s, promotes several officers

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department retired two of its police K-9s and also promoted several officers to higher ranks on Nov. 17. The event was held at Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. 7 Seventh Ave. and was led by Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. The two dogs that were retired are Nero and Jaco. Sergeant Matt Shutes, Nero’s handler and supervisor of theK-9 Team, said both of these dogs...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries. The incident took place near 3400 The post Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8.
IRWIN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy