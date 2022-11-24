Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Shotspotter Enters Into Fifth Amendment To Credit Agreement With Umpqua
* SHOTSPOTTER - ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH UMPQUA WHICH AMENDS TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED SEPT 27, 2018. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 27, 2022 TO OCTOBER 15, 2024. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT INCREASES THE...
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan petroleum
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday issued an expanded license allowing Chevron Corp to import petroleum or petroleum products produced by its ventures in Venezuela, after the Venezuelan government and its opposition said they would resume political talks. "This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions...
UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Investor Kretinsky's stake in PostNL has risen to 31.4% -filing
AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky has accumulated a 31.4% stake in Dutch mail and packages delivery company PostNL, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. Kretinsky's stake increased from 25.02% in January, the filing by the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) showed. PostNL shares were up 2.9%...
U.S. Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet
Nov 25 (Reuters) - For details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's weekly balance sheet, see the following link: Factors Affecting Reserve Balances: http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.pdf.
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway, Entree Resources
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway and Entree Resources, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$73 from C$75 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$69 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$68 from C$70 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$71 from C$69 * Bonterra Resources Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.3 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Diversified Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3.50 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 * Pluribus Technologies Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.75 from C$5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 17 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 28. * The Pasadena California-based company is expected to report a 31.8% increase in revenue to $50.444 million from $38.28 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 17 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is $79, above its last closing price of $29.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.65 -0.51 -0.68 Missed -34.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.10 -0.08 0.41 Beat 606.2 Dec. 31 2021 -0.49 -0.45 -0.60 Missed -34.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.28 -0.11 -0.61 Missed -478.4 Jun. -0.23 -0.20 -0.29 Missed -47 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.26 Missed -98 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.12 -0.20 Missed -269.7 Sep. 30 2020 0.45 0.12 -0.48 Missed -512.5 This summary was machine generated November 25 at 21:16 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, Workday
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, and Workday, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Chargepoint Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $20 from $23 * Fidelity National Information Services Inc : Mizuho cuts PT to $90 from $105 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * National Retail Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $47 * Pure Storage Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Realty Income Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $65 from $75 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
Kalkine: Aussies Owe Billions in Crypto Tax
Hundreds of thousands of Australians could be in for a shock When they realise they have to hand over their profits to the Australian Tax Office. Watch this report for more.
Simonds (ASX:SIO) requests for AU$25.5m equity raising; here’s why
Simonds requests to raise AU$25.5 million on a 13 for 9 pro rata entitlement offer. The company expects to support its balance sheet using the raised working capital. Simonds’ largest shareholder has agreed to fully underwrite the offer. Australian home builder Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) today (On 25 November...
Kalkine: ASX 200 opens flat l City Chic and Perpetual on investors' radar on Friday
ASX 200 opens flat; Nanosonics gain over 4%. Australian shares opened marginally lower on Friday. The ASX 200 fell marginally in the opening trade, down 2.40 points, or 0.033%, to 7,239.40. On Thursday, the benchmark ASX 200 index ended 0.15% higher at 7,241.8 points. City Chic chief executive Phil Ryan warned of margin contraction. ASIC places interim stop orders on two Perpetual Funds. Watch this show for more updates.
How are GPT’s (ASX:GPT) shares faring post logistics assets sale?
GPT finalised the sale of Rosehill and Citiport Business Parks on 24 November 2022. Shares of GPT were reacting negatively to the news, down 0.344% at 10:51 AM AEDT, 25 November. On 24 November 2022, Australian real estate company The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) announced via an ASX filing that it...
Kalkine: How do cryptocurrencies function in Australia?
In Australia, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not recognised as money. But this does not mean the government and/or regulators have not addressed the subject matter. In an explanation on its website, the Australian Taxation Office clearly states that cryptos are capital gains tax assets. Now, the latest October Budget shines a light on the subject.
