ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after weak economic data, but all eyes on Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined Wednesday after some weak economic data and ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of the minutes from its most recent meeting, which investors will scrutinize for signals on the direction of monetary policy. U.S. jobless claims increased more than expected...
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
kalkinemedia.com

ECB's Schnabel sees limited scope for smaller rate hikes

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel pushed back on Thursday against calls from many of her colleagues for smaller interest rate increases by the ECB. "Incoming data so far suggest that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remains limited,...
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Nov. 23, 2022: Rates Recede

A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also decreased. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 25, 2022: Rates Tick Lower

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink in the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts

(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy