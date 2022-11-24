Read full article on original website
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The Fed's interest rate hikes have created "an environment of two-sided risk", Larry Summers said. He warned there's a possibility of both high inflation and low economic growth for the US. That makes it likely US interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the ex-Treasury Secretary said. Markets are...
Mexico's central bank not about to 'decouple' from Fed on rates, board member says
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank is "not ready yet to decouple" from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and to do so prematurely could weaken the peso currency, Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday.
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
US home sales are extending declines as Federal Reserve tightening boosts mortgage rates. That has helped tame inflation, which is now retreating from four-decade highs. But a housing market slowdown also increases the risk of a recession. Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after weak economic data, but all eyes on Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined Wednesday after some weak economic data and ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of the minutes from its most recent meeting, which investors will scrutinize for signals on the direction of monetary policy. U.S. jobless claims increased more than expected...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the US economy is faltering - and the Fed may cut interest rates to 2% next year
Siegel predicted labor and housing markets will weaken, and suggested the Fed can still avoid a recession if it ends its inflation fight.
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?
Consumers have really spent a lot of their built-up savings this year.
ECB's Schnabel sees limited scope for smaller rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel pushed back on Thursday against calls from many of her colleagues for smaller interest rate increases by the ECB. "Incoming data so far suggest that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remains limited,...
Brazil's federal public debt rises in October due to interest payments
BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt increased in October after three consecutive months of decline, official data showed on Friday, driven by debt interest payments.
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Nov. 23, 2022: Rates Recede
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also decreased. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake...
Current Refinance Rates on Nov. 25, 2022: Rates Tick Lower
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink in the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Interest rate cut possible if economy demands, says Bank policymaker
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden makes comments as CBI snapshot predicts tough winter for UK factories
Singapore's inflation may have eased slightly, but central bank warns pain likely to linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...
