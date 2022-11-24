Read full article on original website
BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics Receives Extension Of Time To Attain Compliance With Stock Exchange Continued Listing Requirements
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS
BRIEF-Shotspotter Enters Into Fifth Amendment To Credit Agreement With Umpqua
* SHOTSPOTTER - ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH UMPQUA WHICH AMENDS TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED SEPT 27, 2018. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 27, 2022 TO OCTOBER 15, 2024. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT INCREASES THE...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Investor Kretinsky's stake in PostNL has risen to 31.4% -filing
AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky has accumulated a 31.4% stake in Dutch mail and packages delivery company PostNL, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. Kretinsky's stake increased from 25.02% in January, the filing by the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) showed. PostNL shares were up 2.9%...
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING.
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION
Cerence Inc expected to post a loss of 23 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Cerence Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 29. * The Burlington Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.8% decrease in revenue to $56.053 million from $98.08 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 9 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $52.00 million and $58.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Cerence Inc is for a loss of 23 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cerence Inc is $25, above its last closing price of $16.59. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.43 0.42 0.43 Beat 1.4 Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.34 0.33 Missed -3.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 16.7 Sep. 30 2021 0.57 0.56 0.66 Beat 16.9 Jun. 0.55 0.54 0.62 Beat 13.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.52 0.52 0.69 Beat 31.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 16.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.35 0.34 0.61 Beat 77.5 This summary was machine generated November 25 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING.
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
Kalkine Media| What did Besra Gold, Exopharm and Rafaella Resources announce on the ASX?
The Board of Besra Gold (ASX: BEZ) advises the market that it is in advanced discussions with its substantial shareholder, Quantum Metals Recovery, to provide up to US$300 million in financial support, commencing as soon as CY2023, by way of a gold offtake purchase facility. Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) announces that the company has obtained a detailed metallurgical report on the Horden Lake deposit that was conducted by Resource Development in 2012. Genetic medicine and exosome-based drug-delivery company Exopharm (ASX:EX1) has entered into a non-dilutive cash loan agreement with Radium Capital, providing early access to a significant part of the Research and Development tax incentive for FY 2022-2023.
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, Workday
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Avalonbay Communities, Healthpeak Properties, and Workday, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automatic Data Processing Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $276 from $257 * Avalonbay Communities Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $185 from $220 * Chargepoint Holdings Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $20 from $23 * Fidelity National Information Services Inc : Mizuho cuts PT to $90 from $105 * Healthpeak Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $30 from $31 * National Retail Properties Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $45 from $47 * Pure Storage Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $40 from $43 * Realty Income Corp : Citigroup cuts price target to $65 from $75 * Universal Health Services Inc : Credit Suisse raises PT to $157 from $129 * Workday Inc : Societe Generale cuts target price to $212 from $255 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
UPDATE 2-Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan
(Adds share price fall, analyst comment, other bank results) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc's so-called "living will" that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators...
Inside Musgrave’s (ASX:MGV) AU$10 million capital raising for Cue Gold Project
Musgrave Minerals Limited has rolled out a Capital raising program of AU$10 million, which comprises Placement and a share purchase plan (SPP), for its flagship Cue Gold Project:. Placement: The company has got strong commitments worth AU$8 million by means of the placement at an issue price of AU$0.20 apiece.
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSXV stocks to watch in December
In Q3 2022, Decisive Dividend’s sales were C$ 25.93 million. Imaflex’s net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 3.12 million. CPEI Holdings’ operating expenses were C$ 2.62 million in Q3 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange, or TSXV, is a public venture capital marketplace for early-stage and small-cap...
