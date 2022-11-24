BRIEF-Bright Minds Biosciences Appoints Drug Development Executive Mark A. Smith M.D., Ph.D. As Chief Medical Officer

Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics Receives Extension Of Time To Attain Compliance With Stock Exchange Continued Listing Requirements
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of CanSino Rises To 8.34% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CANSINO INCREASED TO 8.34% ON NOV 18 FROM 7.90% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
hstoday.us
Juan Arratia Becomes Executive Director of the CISA Chief of Contracting Office
Juan Arratia has been named new Executive Director of the CISA Chief of Contracting Office at the Department of Homeland Security‘s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. As the COCO, he will support CISA to provide management and oversight over the contracting and procurement function and work with the Department...
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media| What did Besra Gold, Exopharm and Rafaella Resources announce on the ASX?
The Board of Besra Gold (ASX: BEZ) advises the market that it is in advanced discussions with its substantial shareholder, Quantum Metals Recovery, to provide up to US$300 million in financial support, commencing as soon as CY2023, by way of a gold offtake purchase facility. Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) announces that the company has obtained a detailed metallurgical report on the Horden Lake deposit that was conducted by Resource Development in 2012. Genetic medicine and exosome-based drug-delivery company Exopharm (ASX:EX1) has entered into a non-dilutive cash loan agreement with Radium Capital, providing early access to a significant part of the Research and Development tax incentive for FY 2022-2023.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-GSK Canada Submits Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate For Regulatory Review
* GSK CANADA SUBMITS RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV) VACCINE CANDIDATE FOR REGULATORY REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs
The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
technologynetworks.com
Sino Biological Announces Construction of its New US-Based Center for Bioprocessing
Sino Biological, Inc., a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formal signing of a lease with Hines and initiation of construction on its new Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) at its Levit Green facility in Houston, Texas USA.
Comments / 0