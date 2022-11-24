Read full article on original website
Related
No. 24 San Diego State tries to halt skid, hosts UC Irvine
No. 24 San Diego State aims to halt a two-game slide Tuesday night when it hosts a strong UC Irvine
SDSU Press Conferences: Dutcher, Hoke, and Terry-Hutson
San Diego State athletics held press conferences for men’s basketball head coach Brian Dutcher, football head coach Brady Hoke, and women’s basketball head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson on Monday afternoon at Fowler Athletics Center.
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another
Comments / 0