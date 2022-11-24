Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
abc27.com
Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
abc27.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that turned into an explosion caused fire crews to return to the scene twice on Friday, Nov. 25. According to a Facebook post from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to contain a structure fire at around 7:11 p.m.
abc27.com
M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania counties’ certified election results due Monday
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties must provide their certified election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State by Monday, Nov. 28. Those results will then go to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman to review before the official certification of the vote. On election night, Chapman said she would certify state and federal office results “soon after” Nov. 28.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Interview with Scott Perry
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republicans were in Harrisburg this week naming their leader. He will also speak about how Pennsylvania lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials will get cost of living raises next year.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania releases plan to expand broadband access
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, created in December of last year, has released the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statewide Broadband Plan to address the immediate and long-term needs of Pennsylvanians. The broadband development authority’s plan to expand broadband access...
Comments / 0