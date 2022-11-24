Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrari SF90 Imagined As A Jacked-Up Rival To The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato And Porsche 911 Dakar
This story contains illustrations of an off-road Ferrari SF90 Stradale created by ildar_project that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. With the recent reveal of the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, many people have now started wondering what their favorite supercar might look like in off-road guise. The latest vehicle to see the results of that trend is this Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has been digitally rendered to meet all the criteria for an off-road supercar.
Audi USA Announces That The Limited Edition 2023 R8 GT Will Start At $249,900
Audi USA today revealed that its most powerful rear-wheel-drive car ever, the limited edition R8 GT, will start at $249,900 (plus destination, which on other R8s is $1,495). American buyers will also be treated to a few unique additions. Of the 333 R8 GTs that Audi is making globally, 150...
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
This Home-Built Alfa Romeo Racing Game Simulator Will Give You Cargasms
Modern car-related video games have ultra-realistic graphics, but it is still quite hard to replicate the feeling of a real car when sitting in your living room. A petrolhead from Poland found the solution to this problem by building a DIY driving simulator using genuine interior parts from Alfa Romeo models.
This Guy Has Put Over 670,000 Miles On His Porsche 911 Turbo Proving That You Really Can Daily A Dream Car
Many of us here enjoy the sincere pleasure of piloting an automobile. But very few love driving their personal vehicle quite the same way that Tom Thalmann loves driving his Porsche 911 Turbo. Since new, he’s put more than 676,000 miles (1,087,916 km) on it between daily driving it and tracking it over the years.
This Stealthy Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Is Dream Garage Material
Porsche might be working on the new and fully electric successors of the Boxster and Cayman sportscars, but we still can’t get over the swan song of the current ICE-powered generation, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. A stunning example of the latter was sold by Autowelt Schweiz AG in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring a total black configuration.
No Lowballers, This Chrysler 300C Is Royalty
The Chrysler 300 might be about to exit production but don’t worry. If you want one that’s sincerely unique and won’t ever be mistaken for an average everyday 300 boy, we have found it. This 2007 example is about as customized as a vehicle can be and tries hard to pull off a Rolls-Royce impersonation.
The MZR Roadsports Evolution Datsun 240Z Asks What If A Perfectionist Restomodded A Fairlady
Although the Nissan (or Datsun) 240Z was enormously popular in the U.S., that wasn’t quite the case in the U.K. One small shop in Bradford, though, is looking to give the country’s enthusiasts the attentively restomodded 240Z they richly deserve. MZR Roadsports is a small shop in the...
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Mitsubishi Ralliart’s Triton Rally Truck Makes Victorious Debut At The Asia Cross Country Rally
A rally-prepped Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton AXCR, first unveiled last March, proved to be quite fast and resilient in its racing debut. The pickup came first in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022, with a time of 8 hours, 22 minutes, and 42 seconds. The victorious rally truck with the number...
Tesla Semi Completed A 500-Mile Trip With A Loaded Weight Of 81,000 pounds
As we are patiently waiting for the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi to commence on December 1st, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the electric truck completed a 500-mile (805 km) trip while being loaded with a total weight of 81,000 pounds (36.7 tons). This impressive achievement matches the...
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
190 At 40: How The Baby Benz Changed Everything For Mercedes – And For BMW
Ask most people to name the definitive small sports sedan from the 1980s and they’ll almost certainly namecheck the second-generation BMW 3-series, codenamed E30, which just so happens to be celebrating its 40th birthday this year. But there’s another small, premium German sedan turning 40 in 2022, the W201 Mercedes 190, and it’s arguably even more important than the E30.
Porsche Goes On An Off-Roading Adventure In The Taycan Cross Turismo
The all-electric Taycan has been a huge hit for Porsche and eager to show just how versatile the Cross Turismo variant is, the automaker headed into the Californian wilderness for an overnight camping trip. For the trip, Porsche went to the western sections of the Saddlerock Ranch and equipped a...
2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven, 2022 Lexus GX Roadtrip, And Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A study asking consumers if they would still favor ICE-powered cars over EVs has had some mixed results depending on where you live. A survey by Compare the Market reveals that Australians and Canadians would prefer an EV, whereas those in the US would still opt for an ICE if given the chance. Of those Americans that would prefer to own an EV, 18-24 years olds were the most likely to opt for one, with 43 percent picking them over ICEs. By comparison, upwards of 70 percent of people aged between 55-64 would prefer an ICE.
Ridiculous Markups On Toyota GR Corolla Begin With 50% Over MSRP
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is a significant car in many ways. Most of all, it’s a properly fast, fun, and functional hot hatch. On top of all of that, its starting MSRP is just $36,995, but if one dealer gets its way, it’ll claw $60,223 out of the hands of a Toyota customer for a car that with the same options, should normally cost you $38,843 or $39,938 with delivery and handling. That’s a 50.8% markup ladies and gents.
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko
Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
Who Knew The 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda Would Look So Good With A 911 Targa Style Roof
This story contains renderings of a fictional Barracuda by Abimelec Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Plymouth. Classic American muscle cars don’t come much more iconic than the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lovingly referred to as the ‘Cuda. For as beloved as it is, however, Abimelec Design was recently inspired to create a ‘Cuda unlike any other.
