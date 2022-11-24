ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Igor Shesterkin ashamed of his play in latest Rangers loss: ‘S–t game again’

The Rangers’ mistakes have been costly — exasperating even — given the fact that they aren’t getting the same otherworldly saves from Igor Shesterkin as they did a season ago. There’s no question the Russian netminder is still at the heart of this team, but it is not to the degree that it was during his Vezina Trophy-winning season of 2021-22. Such has been apparent for much of the Rangers’ start to the season, and even more so in their disheartening 5-3 loss to the scalding Devils, who erased a two-goal deficit and hung four goals on Shesterkin to pick up...
